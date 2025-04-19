ABC Transport Adds 2025 Toyota Hiace Buses to Fleet

ABC Transport Plc has added a fleet of brand new 2025 model Toyota Hiace buses to its operations.

This acquisition aligns with the company’s mission of providing safer, more reliable, and comfortable travel experiences, particularly during the busy Easter season.

The new vehicles, which are equipped with state-of-the-art GPS trackers and speed limiter devices, are part of ABC Transport’s historic culture of prioritising passenger safety. These features, standard across the company’s entire fleet, allow for real-time monitoring and ensure adherence to safe driving practices.

In addition to the fleet upgrade, ABC Transport recently concluded its quarterly Pre-Peak Season Crew Seminar, aimed at reinforcing the company’s commitment to safety, maintenance, and customer service ethics. The seminar provided a platform to engage all crew members, focusing on best practices in vehicle handling, passenger care, and emergency preparedness.

Mr. Jude Nneji, Managing Director of ABC Transport Plc, emphasized the importance of these initiatives:

“Safety and service excellence are at the heart of everything we do at ABC Transport. The addition of these modern vehicles, coupled with our crew’s enhanced training, ensures that passengers can travel with peace of mind and enjoy an exceptional travel experience, even during the high-demand Easter season.”

The 2025 Toyota Hiace buses, known for their durability and fuel efficiency, also feature air-conditioned interiors and spacious seating, making them ideal for long-distance travel. Designed to handle Nigeria’s road conditions, these vehicles further solidify ABC Transport’s reputation as a leader in the intercity transport sector.

Industry analysts view this dual approach—upgrading fleet technology and investing in human capital—as a testament to ABC Transport’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

This is also inline with the trend of new fleet injections and investments that have been noticed at ABC Transport since late last year following the acquisition of over 50 Heavy duty trucks in their Haulage and Logistics subsidiaries aswell as wide adoption of CNG in its Haulage division.

ABC Transport Plc is Nigeria’s foremost provider of intercity and regional transport services, known for its focus on innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction. It is also the most diversified and only publicly quoted transport company in Nigeria listed on the Nigerian Stock exchange.