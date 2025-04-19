2027: KRM Will Change Political Narrative in Kwara, Says APC Chieftain

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2027, a former member of House of Representatives and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kwara State, Hon. Moshood Mustapha, has said that Kwara Redemption Movement (KRM) was formed in the state so as to provide another alternative platform to rescue the state from the present alleged bad governance in Kwara.

Mustapha said that this was how a movement called O To Ge (enough is enough) was formed in 2018 to wrestle power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 general elections in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of executives of the KRM for the 16 local government areas of the state in Ilorin yesterday, Mustapha however said that about 300,000 supporters have been targeted for registration across the 16 local government councils so as to be agents of new change in the political leadership of the state in the 2027 polls.

According to him, “We are back to trenches again to change the political narrative after our victory in 2019 which has not produced any meaningful result or success.”

He lamented that “those who were in the ‘Oto ge’ struggle which swept the PDP government out of power in 2019 have nothing to celebrate because things are not okay.

“Things are not the way they are supposed to be, we must change the status quo, we will right the wrong, we are all stakeholders, KRM, is to ensure that Kwara is rescued from the rot.”

Mustapha, charged the inaugurated members to go back to the local government areas to inaugurate executives at the ward levels and coordinate to get the target of 300,000 members for the movement.

In his speech, Co-ordinator of the movement, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, said the major philosophy of the body is to provide a positive paradigm shift in the politics of Kwara State.

“This is because we are not satisfied with the state of affairs generally in the state.”

Oyedepo, a staunch proponent of the ‘Oto ge’ revolution, stressed the importance of sensitisation to create awareness or consciousness that will make people understand their plights, the cause of it and what they can do to change their deplorable conditions.

He described the movement as a group of diverse people itching to change the political narrative in the state, adding “let us attack the system and change the narrative for good.”