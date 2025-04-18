World Player’s Union, FIFPRO, Indicts NFF, League body on Death of Nasarawa Player

World players’ union, FIFPRO, has indicted, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the NPFL and the Nasarawa United FC over the death of player Chineme Martins after he collapsed and died during a game in March 2020.

Martins, who played for Nasarawa United FC, died aged 23 years when he collapsed during a match where the medical services were deemed insufficient.

According to FIFPRO in a statement yesterday, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria ruled the club “breached their duty of care” towards Martins and they must compensate his family.

The court also said the league body, the NFF and match commissioner had a duty of care to ensure the club complied with relevant regulations that were breached.

FIFPRO added that an NFF report concluded that there was neither a medical doctor nor a physiotherapist at the game while there was “no functional ambulance at the stadium” when he collapsed.

“The court’s ruling stated it was ‘reprehensible’ that Martins was allowed to play without complete medical tests,” FIFPRO said in a statement.

“An echocardiogram was never conducted on Martins at the start of each of his three seasons with the club – and without the provision of adequate medical facilities at the Lafia Township Stadium.”

FIFPRO said its lawyers had helped the player’s family pursue the claim of negligence.

“I hope that the appropriate medical provisions are put in place for Nigeria’s footballers going forward, so that no family has to endure the pain we have suffered,” Martins’ brother Michael observed yesterday.