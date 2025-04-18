  • Friday, 18th April, 2025

…Urges Stronger Synergy Among MDAs to Enhance Nigeria’s Business Environment

Nigeria | 19 minutes ago

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has called on Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government, as well as members of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), to deepen collaboration in order to foster a more conducive environment for doing business in the country.

Speaking at the closing session of the PEBEC Retreat for heads of MDAs and MDA Reform Champions held in Abuja, Shettima emphasised that the overarching goal is to ensure Nigeria remains a preferred destination for investors.

He stated: “This retreat was convened by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), an institution I am privileged to chair, not just to review reform progress, but to deepen something even more critical: synergy.

The business of government is too complex to be solved in silos. We cannot afford the luxury of working in isolation, while the problems we are tasked to solve are increasingly intertwined.”

Among the attendees was the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola, who commended PEBEC for organising the retreat.

He noted that it provided a valuable platform for peer review and constructive engagement among federal government appointees, aimed at improving institutional performance and reform delivery.

