Oborevwori Assures Oil & Gas Companies of Safe Operational Environment, Protection of Investment

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday assured oil and gas companies in the state of a safe operational environment that would protect their investments.

Oborevwori gave the assurance while playing host to top management staff of Renaissance Africa Energy Company, buyer of SPDC’s shares in NNPC/SPDC/TOTAL/AGIP Joint Ventures, who paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Asaba.

The governor, who noted that crude oil was the mainstay of the nation’s economy, harped on the need for a strong and sustainable partnership that delivers values to all stakeholders.

He called on oil companies operating in the state to institutionalise mutually-beneficial relationship with their host communities by carrying them along so as to inspire the much needed trust and confidence that would enhance their operations.

He said: “The Chairman and the MD are people that have worked in this environment. They have been with Shell; so, they know the workings and all that.

“And, in my relationship with Shell, I was the youngest Community Chairman working with Shell in the whole of western division when I was Osubi Community Chairman. We used to do this People’s Parliament and go for oil seminar with very top leaders in the region.

“So, I got a lot of experience with my relationship with them. I believe more in dialogue than confrontation. And, with you at the top in this company, I believe that you will do well.

“I want to assure you people that your operations here is safe. Delta State is one of the most peaceful states today in the South-south. So, your investment is very safe here.

“Our major stay in this country is oil. So, there must be a relationship with the host community. Once you have a good relationship with them and they are carried along, you don’t have a problem.”

While insisting that security does not play with security, he said; “all our oil facilities are safe and since I came in, there has not been any record of attack on oil facilities.

“Today, we are the highest oil- producing state and I pray we will continue to be number one. So, let us build strong a partnership that delivers value to all the stakeholders.

“The state will support you to succeed because, as you do, we will also succeed as we also get our taxes from there. I assure you of the total support of the government.”

Earlier, Chairman of the company, Dr. Layi Fatoma, who thanked the governor for granting them audience, said they were in Government House to formally introduce the management of the company to him (Governor Oborevwori), just as he thanked him for the support that he had given to Shell.

Also speaking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the company, Mr. Tony Attah, said the vision of the company was to start from the Niger Delta with a view to promoting energy security in Nigeria, adding that the company had an African ambition

“We want to take over Africa as it concerns energy and it is very important that we start from home. This is one of the reasons that we have to come back to base and start to connect with you.

“We fully align with the MORE Agenda of Delta State Government. This country will go nowhere without oil and gas. And, as we all know, we are very well positioned to lead the industry. “We are confident that all the support you gave Shell and we being 100 per cent Nigerian and Deltans specifically, will enjoy more support than you ever gave to Shell during their time here. We look forward to