NBA Calls for Restoration of Democracy in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called for restoration of democracy in the administration of Rivers State.

The call came as a coalition of 35 civil society organisations (CSOS) in the state jointly petitioned the House of Representatives, decrying what they described as “severe and brazen acts of lawlessness and impunity” perpetrated by the state’s administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd).

However, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Solomon Bob, slammed NBA, accusing it of insincerity and hypocrisy following the association’s condemnation of the state of emergency in Rivers State.

NBA had relocated its 2025 Annual General Conference, earlier scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, to Enugu, due to the recent declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by chairmen of eight branches of NBA in Rivers State, the association condemned the actions of the sole administrator, accusing him of dismantling democratic institutions and disregarding the rule of law.

The body expressed concern over the indiscriminate dissolution of boards, commissions, councils, and other government institutions, and the replacement of their members without due regard to constitutional provisions.

The statement was signed by Cordelia Eke, NBA chairman (Port Harcourt Branch), Hilda Desmond-Ihekaire (Ahoada), Simple Dioha (Isiokpo), Abiye Abo (Degema), Dr. N. A. Duson (Bori), C.N Nwankwo (Okehi), Tamunosiki Robert (Okrika) and Ekeledinichukwu Ordu (Omoku).

According to the statement, NBA specifically condemned the appointment of administrators to head the 23 local government areas in Rivers State, citing a recent Supreme Court judgement that outlawed the appointment of caretaker committees to handle the affairs of local government councils.

The association called on the sole administrator to desist from such undemocratic appointments and focus on his mandate of ensuring the security of federal government assets and interests, as well as maintaining stability in the state.

They further urged the sole administrator to avoid carrying out political activities that could further escalate tensions in Rivers State, emphasising that he should remain apolitical and not act as a stooge for any party in the political imbroglio.

NBA stated, “It is our view that the role of the sole administrator in the circumstance does not cover or extend to the steps already taken by the sole administrator in dismantling already established democratic institutions of the state which include boards, agencies, councils, commissions and parastatals, etc, and appointing replacements for the persons removed from the offices, which has been done by the sole administrator in gross violations of the laid down procedures for the removal and appointment of such officers of the boards, agencies, councils, commissions and parastatals, etc. in the state.

“The mandate of the sole administrator in our view also does not extend to the preparation or presentation of any budget, especially for infrastructural development in the state; and certainly does not cover for the appointment of administrators for the 23 local government areas in the state, in further violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Judgements of the courts that local government councils cannot be headed by appointed administrators but by duly elected chairmen!”

NBA also condemned the harassment, intimidation, and assault of peaceful protesters and journalists by officers of the Nigeria Police, stating that such actions violate constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

NBA offered the services of its Human Rights Committees to pursue legal claims of victims of police action and called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to concentrate on maintaining peace and security in the state rather than aggravating tensions.

The association appealed to President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly to take necessary steps to rein in the sole administrator and ensure he kept within his mandate.

They added that the Peace or Reconciliation Committee of the National Assembly should intervene in the crisis and facilitate reconciliation and peace-building in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, a coalition of 35 civil society groups accused Ibas of impunity and unconstitutional acts in the state.

In the statement signed by Enefaa Georgewill (Rivers State Civil Society Organisations), Marvin Yobana (Citizens Quest for Truth Initiative), Mike Daka (Foundation for Leadership and Youth Initiative) and 32 others, the CSOs demanded that the National Assembly should immediately call Ibas to order and investigate the legality of his actions.

In the letter, titled, “Severe and Brazen Acts of Lawlessness and Impunity Being Carried Out by the Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas, and the Need to Nip them in the Bud in the Interest of Mutual Peace and Constitutionalism,” the groups urged Chairman of the Ad Hoc Committee on Rivers State oversight to take immediate action to halt what they described as a “drift towards authoritarianism”.

The document accused the state administrator of undermining constitutional governance.

It stated, “The conduct of Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas is not only reckless and unconstitutional but also a slap in the face of democratic values. His actions have continued to aggravate political instability and institutional breakdown in Rivers State.”

The coalition also called on the National Assembly to, “Ensure that democratic institutions in Rivers State, particularly the legislature, are allowed to function.

“Direct security agencies to cease illegal occupation of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex.”

They warned that if left unchecked, the continued disruption of civil authority could incite public unrest and erode trust in Nigeria’s democratic framework.

The coalition emphasised that Rivers State was not a military cantonment and “no one man, however connected, should be allowed to operate outside the constitution.

“This is a democracy. Rivers people deserve peace, order, and functional institutions, not autocracy dressed in federal camouflage.”

Nevertheless, Bob alleged that NBA’s statement on the Rivers situation carefully concealed its pecuniary interest and only belatedly admitted receiving a huge advance payment from Fubara after the authorities in Port Harcourt exposed the deal by publicly demanding a refund of the money.

The lawmaker added that NBA’s grudging claim that the sum of N300 million was a gift was unreasonable and unbecoming of a “self-appointed ombudsman,” and proof that they were engaged in a relationship of compromise with Fubara.

He demanded that the money be returned to the coffers of the state government, failing which the authorities in Port Harcourt should take every necessary step to recover same.

Bob said, “NBA does not have the jurisdictional competence or ethical example to be a barometer for measuring democracy and constitutionalism.

“The NBA had got itself entangled in a sweetheart deal with Fubara, a quid pro quo, and it was set to use the Port Harcourt conference to whitewash the worst misgovernment of any state in Nigeria.”

He emphasised that an association of lawyers, which should be a model of democratic participation, had become a cartel for pursuing narrow interests to the point where the NBA was “unable to organise its elections based on the principle of universal franchise, devoid of zoning”.

