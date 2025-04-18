Meranda Applauds South West Games, Urges Organisers to Sustain Excellence

The Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, has commended the organisers of the South West Games 2025 for what she described as “a brilliantly conceived and excellently delivered sporting initiative that holds immense promise for youth development and regional integration.”

Hon. Meranda gave the commendation while receiving the President of the South West Games, Dr. Lanre Alfred, and members of the Organising Committee who paid her a courtesy visit at the Lagos State House of Assembly complex. She described the tournament as a timely and well-executed intervention that promotes not only physical excellence, but also unity, discipline, and communal pride.

“Let me sincerely applaud you, Dr. Alfred, and your entire team for this visionary project,” Meranda said. “The South West Games is a shining example of how sports can be used to engage our youth constructively, foster regional pride, and build a culture of healthy competition. What you’ve done is not just commendable—it’s exemplary.”

Meranda, who is widely recognised for her commitment to youth-focused initiatives and community development, further urged the organisers to look beyond the region and scale the project into a national model that could drive broader grassroots sports development across Nigeria.

“This shouldn’t end in the South West,” she noted. “You have started something beautiful and impactful. It must be sustained, expanded, and replicated. Let it become part of Nigeria’s sports development blueprint—structured, inclusive, and nationwide.”

The Deputy Speaker’s praise comes at a time of growing recognition for the South West Games, which recently concluded its successful debut edition across the six states of the region. The multi-sport tournament attracted young athletes from diverse communities and garnered strong backing from political, corporate, and traditional institutions.

Responding to the endorsement, Dr. Lanre Alfred expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Hon. Meranda, calling her commendation “a powerful affirmation from a highly respected voice in public service.”

“To be received and honoured in this way by the Deputy Speaker of Lagos State is deeply humbling,” Alfred said. “Her words encourage us to do more, and her guidance offers a clear path forward. This is no longer just our project—it is becoming a shared dream.”

Alfred also disclosed that preliminary consultations are underway with stakeholders from other geopolitical zones aimed at designing an inter-regional sports calendar, with the South West Games serving as a model for replication.

“The support we’ve received, especially from leaders like Hon. Meranda, has emboldened us to pursue our broader vision,” he noted. “We are laying the foundation for a talent pipeline that reaches every corner of Nigeria, starting from the communities that need it most.”

The South West Games 2025, heralded as the first of its kind in the region, showcased a range of sporting disciplines, drew record participation, and prioritised community engagement alongside athletic competition.

With endorsements like Meranda’s and interest growing beyond the region, the Games are now widely viewed as a blueprint for sustainable youth engagement, regional unity, and grassroots-driven national transformation through sports.

As Alfred concluded during the visit, “We are grateful for leaders who don’t just watch from afar, but stand with us. Hon. Meranda’s belief in what we’re building gives us the fuel to dream even bigger. The South West Games is not just a tournament, it is a movement.”