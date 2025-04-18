FG Moves to Crash High Maternal, Neonatal Deaths in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Federal Government has initiated a move to tackle the high rate of maternal and neonatal deaths bedevilling 15 out of the 34 local government areas of Katsina State.

To this end, the Federal Government in collaboration with the state government, Friday activated the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

At the ceremonial activation of the MAMII, the National Coordinator, Sector Wide Coordination Office, Abuja, Dr. Muntaqa Sadiq Umar, said Katsina State has 15 local governments with the highest number of maternal and neonatal deaths.

Represented by Mr. Omoruyi Iyahen, Umar explained that the launching and activation of the MAMII programme in the state would significantly crash the alarming cases of maternal and neonatal deaths in the state.

He said: “In Nigeria, we have 172 local governments that have very serious issues of maternal and neonatal deaths. But in it, Katsina has 15 local governments out of the 34 local governments with such serious health issues.

“That is why the minister said Katsina should also be given priority in activating the MAMII because he wants to see that before the end of 2027, the story would be different.”

In her remarks, the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Zulaihat Dikko Radda, lamented the spate of maternal and neonatal deaths in the state.

“I am personally touched by the statistics and realities of maternal and neonatal deaths in the state. These are not just numbers, they are lives of women with dreams, families and futures which are lost due to preventable causes,” she added.

She said her non-governmental organisation, Save Space Humanitarian Initiative, has engaged and trained 50 passionate and committed women volunteers who are currently working in communities across the state to eradicate maternal and neonatal mortality.

She explained that the trained volunteers were helping the government in mobilizing pregnant women in rural communities to attend antenatal services and ensure that they deliver at health facilities where healthcare is available.

She called on government agencies, traditional and religious leaders, health workers and development partners to tackle the ignorance, poverty and poor access to health that continue to claim the lives of women and children in the state.

Mrs Radda said when women are given the right information and supported with compassionate care, they can significantly reduce the prevailing maternal and neonatal deaths.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Shamsudeen Yahaya, said the state recorded 77,185 live births between December 2023 and November 2024, with 50,490 at home and 26,695 live births in hospitals across the state.