FG Lauds MTN Foundation’s Skills Academy for Nigerian Youth

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The federal government, has lauded MTN Nigeria Foundation for launching a digital academy in addition to the various support it has given to the Nigerian society

Speaking at the official launch of the MTN Nigeria Foundation on Thursday in Abuja, both the Minister of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Tijani Bosun and his counterpart in the Ministry of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande

lauded the Foundation.

Bosun, while applauding MTN Nigeria’s Foundation stated that the academy will help raise a new workforce.

“I commend the Foundation for your vision, not only for launching this programme today, but also for everything you’ve done in supporting capacity development in our nation.

“The goal here is to ensure that we can actually grow and raise a new generation of technology workforce that will help drive the development of our nation, but at the same time position Nigeria to become a net exporter of technical talent.

“ It is why this programme today, of course, is extremely important to the administration and why I’ve also decided to support it.

“The the MTN Skills Academy will not only raise digital literacy, but also broaden the possibilities for youth in Nigeria. Whether it’s the opportunity that you give to these young people to launch their technology careers, or perhaps in some cases, those that will benefit from being able to start their own technology businesses.

“And eventually also solve the challenges that we all face in the country or the world. These young Nigerians will not only uplift themselves, but also contribute to their families and their communities.” he emphasised

The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande noted that collaboration between the public sectors and private was needed to achieve the national digital drive.

Speaking through the Deputy Director, Enterprise Development, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Ebino Agun, he said “digital skills development has emerged as a central pillar in addressing youth unemployment and underemployment.”

He added, “The intersection between digital skills and entrepreneurship cannot be overstated. Young Nigerians are brimming with creativity and resilience, and when equipped with the right digital tools, they become powerful drivers of innovation, job creation, and economic growth.

“To truly unlock this potential, public-private partnerships are indispensable. Government alone cannot meet the scale of investment, innovation, and speed required to transform the digital landscape. Collaboration with private sector partners enables us to scale up impact.”

The Chairman MTN Foundation, Denis Okoro who was represented by the Director MTN Foundation, Simon Aranonu earlier in his welcome address harped on the immense impact the skills academy will have on the economy.

“Today, we take yet another bold step towards democratising education, empowering individuals, and building a digitally skilled workforce in our country.

‘We do recognise that digital skills are an essential currency in the global job market today. They shape the way we work and learn and challenge our ability to adapt and grow.

“Most importantly, they equip learners to become more competitive and innovative, as establishing them as top leaders in their communities and the country at large,” he said.

The Executive Director MTN Foundation Nigeria, Mrs. Odunayo Santo, while responding to questions noted that it will empower the youth economically.

“We expect that after upskilling as we are targeting a few millions over the next five years to have gone through this platform and the expectations are that these young people will now have economic power either by creating the wealth by themselves or go into new jobs,” she said.

She also emphasised on the need to prepare the young ones for the future opportunities that abound in digital economy.”