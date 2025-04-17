Wike, Appeal Court President Sued Over IBB Club Trusteeship

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Chairman of Incorporated Trustees of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem have been dragged before the Federal High Court’s Justice Emeka Nwite over the latter’s appointment by Wike.

Also joined as defendants in the suit instituted by Ubong Esop Akpan, Tijani Abdulsalam Ogueyi and Olalere Babasola were the club captain Ibrahim Babayo, the secretary Bola Aliyu-Faniyan and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as well as Chief Joe Kyari-Gadzama (SAN).

In a motion exparte filed on April 14, the plaintiffs are seeking an order of interim injunction, restraining the aforementioned defendants from presenting the names and particulars of the members of Board of Trustees appointed by Wike for approval and registration under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The order is also seeking to prevent the Trustees, headed by Justice Dongban-Mensem, who incidentally is the President of the Court of Appeal, and Babayo from chairing and moderating the proposed IBB Golf Club Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 26 or any other rescheduled date pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The order is also seeking to restrain Justice Dongban-Mensem and other trustees appointed by the FCT Minister and their proxies and representatives from assuming office or parading themselves as BoT members pending the determination of motion on notice.

The presiding judge, Justice Nwite, after hearing the pleas of the applicants, represented by Abdulaziz Ibrahim (SAN), ordered that the defendants be put on notice and adjourned the hearing of the motion on notice till April 22, 2025.

In a deposed affidavit, Akpan, a bona fide and financial member of IBB Golf Club, said the club is a registered entity with the CAC as an incorporated trusteeship and operated by a constitution that governs its daily operations.

Also attached with the affidavit as exhibit F was a copy of the minutes of the meeting on April 27, 2024 where resolutions on appointment of trustees and amendment of the constitution were directing the registration of the club’s constitution with Gadzama, the 6th defendant.

He told the court that the IBB International Golf and Country Club must be governed by incorporated Trustees, either elected or appointed by its members in line with the club’s constitution and CAMA Act 2020.

He said there was no Annual General Meeting or an Extra General Meeting where Justice Dongban-Mensem and other members of incorporated Trustees were elected or appointed as required under clause 6.2 of Exhibit C2 (the extant constitution of IBB Golf Club).

He further added that the FCT administration in 2011 issued a Certificate of Occupancy to the club, which was signed by then minister, Senator Bala Mohammed and delivered to the club by then FCT Permanent Secretary John Chukwu.