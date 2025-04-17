Rivers: Customs Generates N190.5 Billion Revenue in Three Months

•Confiscate illegal goods worth over N10bn

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Nigeria Customs Service Area 2 Command, Onne, Rivers State, said it generated over N190.5 billion from January to March, 2025.

The Command also disclosed the confiscation of drugs and other illegal goods worth over N10 billion.

Speaking with journalists yesterday, at the Onne Port terminal, the Comptroller of Area II Command, Onne, Mohammed Babandede, disclosed that within the period under review, a total of 20 containers were seized for various offences.

He stated that the achievement in the revenue showed a remarkable improvement with a difference of N27.8 billion, representing a 17.12 percent increase against the first quarter of 2024.

Babandede said: “The sum of N190,569,212,397.42 was collected as revenue during the first quarter (January-March) of the year, 2025.

“During the first quarter of the year, 2024, a total of N162,705,313,561.48 was collected. This shows a remarkable improvement with a difference of N27, 864,668,442.61. This represents a 17.12 percent increase against the first quarter of 2024.”

On export, Comptroller Babandede hinted that the Command exported 1.274, 695MTS comprising of mostly agricultural products and solid minerals, adding that the total products exported stood at a value of N2,345,268,122.00.

Babandede noted that the cumulative duty paid value (DPV) of the seized goods presented was worth N10,293,677,040.00.

Babandede emphasised: “It is important to know that importing illicit drugs and other prohibited wares into the country can have serious consequences for both the public and society.

“Worthy of note is the fact that perpetrating any act of illegal activity is criminal and remains punishable under the Nigeria Customs extant laws, with the legal consequence of being punishable with either a fine or imprisonment, or both, as the case may be.

“The impact of the influx of illicit drugs can lead to increased rates of crime, substance abuse, addiction, and health-related issues in the communities. Hence, there is a need to nip it in the bud.”

According to him, “these seizures are products of courage, bravery, high level of integrity, and the self-determined posture of the officers to be patriotic to their oath of allegiance; exhibited through objective and careful examination, meticulous documentary checks and professionalism.”

He added that the Nigeria Customs Service was making significant strides in trade facilitation through its modernisation project, explaining that the initiative integrates various applications, platforms, and hardware into a comprehensive import and export management system.

Babandede appreciated the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, and members of the management team for providing him the enabling environment to work successively.

He urged compliant stakeholders to sustain their partnership and cooperation with the Service in achieving its goals.