REA, Lagos Sign MoU to Expand Rooftop Solar Access to Public Institutions

•Agency plans $150m lithium battery assembly plant in Lekki

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the Lagos state government have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand access to clean energy in Lagos state, with a focus on powering public institutions through rooftop solar systems.

A statement in Abuja by the agency yesterday, said the agreement, signed during the Lagos State Energy Summit at Oriental Hotel Victoria Island lagos, marked a significant milestone under the REA’s State-by-State Initiative and aligned with the federal government’s push to deepen sub-national electricity access through the 2023 Electricity Act.

“The new partnership will support the deployment of sustainable, distributed energy solutions across Lagos, addressing the widespread use of over four million diesel generators in the state. The initiative aims to replace this fragmented energy landscape with reliable, renewable alternatives,” the statement noted.

Speaking at the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships in tackling energy challenges.

“We have excess power generation—but it’s misdirected and not evenly distributed. This collaboration with the REA will help bridge that gap,” he said.

In his remarks, REA’s Managing Director/CEO, Abba Aliyu, announced several major projects under the new agreement, including plans for Nigeria’s first floating solar PV plant of 8mw to power Lagos State University.

He also highlighted the upcoming $150 million lithium battery assembly plant at the Lekki Free Trade Zone (FTZ) and the establishment of a renewable energy university to boost local skills and innovation.

According to Aliyu: “The partnership will also advance the National Public Sector Solarization Initiative (NPSSI) and the Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) programme, backed by the World Bank.

“These efforts are designed to empower local developers and build a robust market for Renewable Energy Service Companies (RESCOs) across the country.”

The REA, he said, remains committed to fostering collaboration, local manufacturing, and innovation to drive Nigeria’s clean energy transition and ensure sustainable power access for all.

It is the Implementing agency of the federal government under the Ministry of Power tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities to catalyse economic growth and improve quality of life for Nigerians.