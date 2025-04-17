  • Thursday, 17th April, 2025

Rangers Knockout Bendel Insurance from Federation Cup

*Minnow Abakaliki FC eliminate four-time champions Enyimba

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Mourning Enugu Rangers honoured their departed former Captain and Coach, Chairman Christian Chukwu with a 1-0 defeat of Bendel Insurance in the Federation Cup Round of 16 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Lagos yesterday.

Godwin Obaje scored the lone goal winner for the Flying Antelopes from the penalty spot late in the first half.

Now, the Coal City giants  will battle  Plateau United in the quarter final next .

Elsewhere, four-time champions Enyimba were also eliminated from the 2025 President Federation Cup by Abakaliki FC on Wednesday.

Abakaliki FC won the Round of 16 encounter played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba 2-0. Chukwudi Okoro opened scoring for the Nigeria National League (NNL) outfit one minute after the break.

Abakaliki FC doubled their advantage through Daniel Eni on the hour mark.

They will face Nasarawa United in the quarter-final.

In Abuja, Akwa United defeated Inter Lagos 1-0 with Chisom Orji firing home the winning goal 18 minutes from time.

Kennedy Boboye’s men will keep a date with Kwara United in the last eight.

Also yesterday, Ikorodu City beat Beyond Limits 2-0 in a South West derby.

Two second half goals from Harison Austin and Shola Adelani separated both teams on the day.

The Oga Boys will lock horns with NNL outfit, Wikki Tourists in quarter-final.

Wikki Tourists booked a place in the last eight after edging past Warri Wolves 4-3 on penalities. The game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Quarter-Final Fixtures

Abakaliki FC v Nasarawa 

Wikki   v.  Ikorodu City

Akwa Utd  v. Kwara Utd

Plateau Utd  v. Rangers 

Champions League 

Inter 2-2 Bayern Munich

(Inter aggregate 4-3)

Real Madrid 1-2 Arsenal 

(Arsenal aggregate 5-1)

Europa League

Athletic v Rangers

E’Frankfurt v Tottenham

Lazio v Bodoe/Glimt

Man Utd v Lyon

Europa Conference

Chelsea v Legia Warszawa

