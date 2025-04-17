Presidency: Tinubu Overseeing Critical National Matters from Europe

.Says president in touch with top govt officials, giving directives to service chiefs over security threats

.Says Tinubu now in London, to be back in Abuja after Easter

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency on Thursday rose in stout defence of President Bola Tinubu’s temporary absence in the country saying he has continued to carry out official functions from where he is presently in Europe.

While appreciating the public concern about the President’s stay away from Nigeria, the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga in a release disclosed that President Tinubu, who is in constant touch with key government officials including giving directives to security chiefs over emerging security threats will resume duties at the State House, Abuja after the Easter holiday.



The presidential release stated, inter alia:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains fully engaged in Nigeria’s governance even though he is away in Europe.

“His absence remains temporary and in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks.



“The President left Paris for London at the weekend and has maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

“His return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday.



“The President’s commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership.

“We appreciate the public’s concern and assure all Nigerians that governance proceeds without interruption”.