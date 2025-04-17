Police Cracks Down on Crime, Apprehend 157 Suspects  in Kano

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has apprehended 157 individuals suspected of involvement in armed robbery, thuggery, theft, and illicit drug trafficking between March 17, 2025 and date.

The Command also arrested a 20-year-old man, Umar Auwal, also known as Abba Dujjal, for killing three people in parts of Kano and Jigawa States.

Dujjal confessed to all the killings using a knife and also stealing items, including phones and cash.

He then surrendered himself to the police who arrested him for interrogation and investigation.

In a press conference yesterday in Kano, the state Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, said the arrests followed intensified intelligence-led joint operations, round-the-clock visibility patrols and initiated strategic partnerships with community members.

According to him, “These proactive and collaborative efforts are yielding positive results. Parts of the successes recorded are the breakthroughs that led to the dismantling of criminal networks that specialised in smuggling of firearms in to the state which led to the recovery of nineteen (19) fabricated revolver rifles with one hundred and fourteen (114) live cartridges and six (6) expended cartridges.”

He also disclosed that suspected tramadol tablets worth N150 million were recovered during the operations.

The commissioner said firearms, dangerous weapons, illicit drugs and stolen properties were recovered from the suspects.

Such items, the commissioner said, included two English pistols, 19 fabricated revolver rifles and one fabricated pistol.

Similarly, 117 live cartridges, six expanded cartridges, 11 live ammunition, two motor vehicles, two tricycles, and three motorcycles were recovered from the suspects, Bakori added.