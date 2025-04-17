Ogun Monarch Decries Violence against Women, Girls

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has decried violence against women, saying beating one’s wife does not demonstrate bravery but an act perpetrated by lazy and useless men.

The monarch said men should consider women and girls as special creatures and weaker beings, which should be treated with utmost care.

Oba Gbadebo said this in his remark at first Abeokuta Townhall meeting with custodians of culture on the role of men in protecting women and girls.

The meeting, held within the Ake Palace premises and which attracted traditional rulers, community, opinion and religious leaders within Egbaland, was organised by Women Radio 91.7Fm, with support from Ford Foundation and Women Empowerment Foundation.

The meeting, with its theme: ‘Strengthening Family and Community Bonds: The Role of Men in Protecting Women and Girls’, featured panel discussions, remarks by stakeholders including youths, made recommendations on how to check abuse of women and girls.

In the communique issued at the end of the meeting, the stakeholders stressed the need to encourage religious leaders, to routinely speak on issues of family during services and community meetings.

The meeting also urged the security agencies to allow laws to take its full course and not to take abuse of family and girls, particularly rape and defilement as family disputes.

While stating that anyone that cannot protect his wife and children, should not marry of give birth to children, the stakeholders, said that they t is mandatory for men to protect members of their family.

The meeting also recommended that cultural values should be passed on to our sons and men on respecting women.

In addition, it was recommended that another edition of townhall meeting that will be made of youth leaders and youths should be held in Abeokuta.