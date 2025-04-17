NOA Engages Fadeyi to Drive ‘Nigeria Happens To Me’ Project

Agnes Ekebuike

In furtherance if it’s resolve to promote Nigeria and the Nigerian spirit of resilience, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) has engaged the services of the Founder/ED of the Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Mr. Akin Fadeyi in its ‘Nigeria Happens To Me’ project.

‘Nigeria Happens To Me’ project is an initiative of the NOA to amplify successful Nigerian entrepreneurs confronting the odds and thriving in businesses and creative ventures.

In a statement posted on his Facebook handle, Fadeyi said: “Nigeria can happen to us in different ways, even as our story in Nigeria is replete with social deficits. It can be better and the government owes citizens the imperative dividends of social contract. Demanding for it is a given. Nonetheless, it won’t always be a woeful aggregated inference when we look at an exhaustive picture.”

In his interaction with Issa-Onilu, he said: “The NOA has an unequivocal commitment to ensuring the faces of Nigerians who are thriving despite our challenges are shown to the world. We owe them this amplification that sells them and expands their business frontiers.”

The pilot scheme is scheduled to begin in Lagos.

Fadeyi said: “The National Orientation Agency was the first federal government institution to adopt our ‘corruption not in my country project in 2016. After the production of our COVID-19 messages in 2020, the NOA took it to the then Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha and he instructed NTA to grant us free airtime every night for about 8 months in partnership with the FG.”