Nigeria Listed Amongst Seven Countries Bidding to Host 2030 & 2034 Commonwealth Games

Nigeria’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games has been listed amongst six other countries also interested in welcoming athletes from the former British colonies to their nations.

Commonwealth Sport Chief Executive, Katie Sadleir, expressed happiness with the manner countries were interested in hosting the Games.

“We are thrilled with the incredible interest from four of our six regions.

“We cannot understate the hugely-significant role Scotland has played, having the foresight, tenacity and innovative thinking to step forward and host in 2026.

“We are confident that Glasgow’s pioneering example will increase the breadth of countries able to host the Games in the decades ahead.”

Apart from Nigeria, Canada, India, plus three other countries have all publicly confirmed their interest in the centenary Games in 2030. New Zealand is one of two nations looking at the possibilities of hosting the 2034 edition.

In January, the 74 Commonwealth nations were invited to lodge notes of interest and the seven who responded positively – all from Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania – will have the feasiblity of their bids examined over the next five months.

It is expected that the hosts of the 2030 Games will be finalised in November.

Phil Batty, chief executive of Glasgow 2026, said the news shows that next summer’s Games will be “a pivotal moment” in the event’s history.

“I have every confidence Glasgow 2026 will pioneer a new model for the major event – one that delivers a successful Games on time, on budget and with high-quality sport at the heart of the experience,” he added.

After the Australia state of Victoria withdrew from hosting the 2026 edition for financial reasons, the city of Glasgow, Scotland accepted to host even if on a scaled-down level.

There were even fears that Glasgow 2026 might be the last-ever Commonwealth Games until after Nigeria and six other nations lodged official expressions of interest to host in the 2030 or 2034 editions.

Scotland's largest city stepped in last year with plans for a scaled-back Games next summer after the Australia State of Victoria (Australia) withdrew.

Those proposed changes to the event – fewer sports, fewer athletes, fewer venues – have lessened the cost and enticed other potential hosts to look at future stagings.