NBA’s N300MN GIFT FROM RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT

The recent acceptance of a staggering N300 million ‘gift’ from the Rivers State Government, led by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) is nothing short of a scandalous affront to the principles of justice, integrity, and accountability that the NBA is supposed to uphold. This decision, as confirmed by Emeka Obegolu SAN, Chairman of the 2025 NBA Annual General Conference (AGC) Planning Committee, casts a long shadow over the credibility of the NBA and raises serious questions about its commitment to defending the rule of law and protecting citizens from state intimidation.

The NBA, an organization that is meant to be the bastion of legal ethics and the defender of constitutional rights, has compromised its integrity by accepting such a substantial sum from a state government. This act is not merely a financial transaction; it is a glaring conflict of interest that undermines the very foundation of the NBA’s mission. If the NBA can accept a ‘gift’ of this magnitude from a state governor, one must seriously question how it can effectively advise the governor on legal matters or hold him accountable for his actions. The acceptance of this money raises the spectre of bias and erodes public trust in the NBA’s ability to act as an impartial guardian of the law.

Moreover, it is particularly troubling that the NBA would accept such a large amount of taxpayers’ money at a time when there is an urgent need for pressure groups and organizations to promote prudence, transparency, and accountability in governance. The citizens of Rivers State, who are the true owners of this money, deserve to know how their funds are being utilized. By accepting this ‘gift,’ the NBA has not only failed in its duty to advocate for the public interest but has also tacitly endorsed a culture of financial impropriety that is all too prevalent in Nigerian politics.

The NBA’s leadership, under Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, must take immediate action to rectify this egregious error. The only honourable course of action is to refund the money to the Rivers State Government. Failing to do so will cast doubt on every action the NBA and its leadership take in the future. The integrity of the NBA is at stake, and the organization must act decisively to restore public confidence in its commitment to justice and the rule of law.

It is also laughable that the NBA has chosen to shift its planned AGC from Rivers State to Enugu State in protest of the State of Emergency Declaration in Rivers State, claiming that the action is unconstitutional. While the NBA has every right to voice its concerns regarding constitutional violations, it is hypocritical to accept a ‘gift’ from the same state governor who is a party in the conflict. The NBA’s actions appear disjointed and inconsistent, further undermining its credibility. The NBA’s acceptance of this ‘gift’ is a betrayal of the very principles it is supposed to champion. The organization must remember that its primary role is to defend the rights of citizens and uphold the rule of law, not to engage in financial transactions that could be perceived as corrupt or self-serving. The NBA must be a voice for the voiceless, a defender of the oppressed, and a champion of justice. Accepting a N300m ‘gift’ from a state government sends a message that the NBA is willing to compromise its values for financial gain.

This is a deeply troubling development that must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. The NBA must act swiftly to refund the money and restore its integrity. The organization has a responsibility to its members, the legal profession, and the citizens of Nigeria to uphold the highest standards of ethics and accountability.

Chukwuemerie Uduchukwu, Kaduna