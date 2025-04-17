NAFA, Browns Nigeria Launch Women-focused Football Initiative

The Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA), in collaboration with Browns Nigeria, is set to launch the first-of-its-kind women-focused flag football initiative in Nigeria.

The Gridiron Gems Programme is a transformative initiative designed to advance women’s participation in flag football.

The event, which commenced yesterday with the Gridiron Gems Flag Football Clinic, climaxed by the official launch at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The President and Co-Founder of NAFA, Babajide Akeredolu, said the event is to empower women in flag football, adding that “NAFA is thrilled to officially launch the Gridiron Gems Program, a transformative initiative designed to advance women’s participation in flag football.”

He stressed that the launch is coming at a crucial time with NAFA being officially recognised by the Nigerian Olympic Committee as the Federation for American Football and all its variations, including flag, tap and 7v7.

According to him, the programme, under the theme “She Huddles. She Wins.”, kicked off with the Gridiron Gems Flag Football Clinic on April 15, 2025, in Lagos.

“The Gridiron Gems Programme is a bold step toward empowering female athletes by fostering skill development, mentorship, and leadership while advocating for gender equality in sports.

“It aims to create pathways for women to excel on and off the field, opening doors to educational opportunities, career growth, and community impact.

“The launch event will bring together female athletes, coaches, mentors, and stakeholders to celebrate and amplify women’s voices in sports.” He said.

Akeredolu noted that the programme will feature engaging panel discussions, networking opportunities, among other impactful activities.

The Gridiron Gems Programme is more than an initiative; it’s a movement to champion gender equality, drive social impact, and inspire the next generation of female athletes.

“By aligning with this programme, partners and supporters contribute to Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality) while creating lasting change in communities across Nigeria. We are excited to launch Gridiron Gems and showcase the power of women in sports,” said Akeredolu.