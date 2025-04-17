NAAT Raises Objection over Disbursement of N50bn as Earned Academic Allowances

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





University-based unions in the federal government-owned universities in the country are currently in dispute over the move by government to release N50 billion for the payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).

National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) said that following the meeting of the Minister of Education with the Technical Committee on the Non-regular Earned Allowances” dated 4th April 2025, the minister wrote to the Academic Staff Union of Universities that “N50 billion for the payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA) for University Staff should be released for payment in the next one week”.

However, the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) at its 58th regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on 9th and 10th of April, frowned at what it described as selective and discriminatory action of the federal government, warning that it as a threat to industrial harmony being enjoyed in campuses.

A statement signed by NAAT President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, said the attention of the minister was drawn to a statement he made that the N50 billion contained in the 2025 budget proposal was meant for payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).

According to Nwokoma, the misinformation was immediately corrected during the meeting by the President of NAAT, and supported by other leaders present that the money was meant for payment of Earned Allowances (EA) and not EAA.

In the statement, NAAT said that it is demanding that before the N50 billion is released, a meeting of the Unions’ leadership and the Minister of Education be convened to draw up modalities for fair and equitable distribution.

“Anything contrary to the above, the union may not guarantee industrial peace on our campuses,” it said

The statement reads “NEC-in-Session seriously frowned at this selective and discriminatory action of the Federal Government through FME and viewed it as a threat to industrial harmony being enjoyed in our Campuses.

“Earlier before the letter was written to ASUU President, a meeting of the Implementation Monitoring Committee where the leadership of all the four University Based Unions were present with the Minister of Education on Thursday 23rd January, 2025.

“The attention of the minister was drawn to a statement he made that the N50 billion contained in the 2025 budget proposal was meant for payment of Earned Academic Allowances (EAA).

“This misinformation was immediately corrected during the meeting by the President of NAAT, and supported by other leaders present that the money was meant for payment of Earned Allowances (EA) & EAA and not EAA only as stated by the Honourable Minister.

“It may interest you to note that, the minister apologized for the misrepresentation of facts as contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by NAAT and the Federal Government of Nigeria ably represented by the then Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the then Permanent Secretary, Mr. Adejoh on 17th August, 2022 and promised to correct it.

In addition, NAAT said it was worried that the Re-negotiation Committee had submitted report which is being reviewed by the Ministry.

“As far as NAAT is concerned, only the inaugural meeting with the Committee was held. One will wonder what re-negotiation document, the committee submitted to the ministry.

“Consequent upon the above, NEC-in-Session demands an immediate withdrawal of the said letter written to ASUU President to douse the tension in the nation’s University Campuses”.