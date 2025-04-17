Kaduna: As Shettima Ramps up Agro-Industrialization

By Louis Achi





According to M.S Swaminathan, famed Indian geneticist, plant breeder and architect of the Asian giant’s green revolution, “If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right.” Flowing from this compelling insight, it was then not puzzling when Vice President Kashim Shettima recently travelled to Kaduna State to unveil a new vision that essentially resurrects Swaminathan’s dream.

Specifically, on Tuesday, April 8 2025, in Kaduna State, Shettima executed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Phase 1 of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ), declaring it a strategic milestone in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s plan to industrialise Nigeria’s agriculture sector and create sustainable jobs across the country.

Looking at the big picture, the SAPZ is part of a larger national programme, with Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Cross River, Imo, Ogun, Oyo, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) among states in the first phase of the project.

The Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) is a special presidential priority project leveraging the tripartite support of the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Cut to the bone, Shettima’s proclamation at the groundbreaking ceremony in Kaduna tacitly acknowledges that something has indeed gone wrong with the nation’s agriculture and needed to be confronted and resolved.

More, it represents a direct response to the longstanding challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural value chain, including poor infrastructure, limited access to markets, and low value addition. The initiative is expected to catalyze economic growth by creating thousands of jobs and empowering Nigerian youths.

It fundamentally targets transforming Nigeria’s agro-sector through innovation, private-sector investment, and strategic public partnerships, the zones are designed to create agro-industrial hubs that integrate farmers with processors, reduce post-harvest losses, and expand rural economic opportunities.

Addressing dignitaries and stakeholders at the vast expanse of land designated for the facility in Daki-Takwas, along Kaduna -Abuja, Expressway, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, VP Shettima described the SAPZ as a “presidential priority project” and a direct response to the longstanding challenges facing Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

These include poor infrastructure, limited access to markets, and low value addition. He also expressed confidence that the initiative would catalyze economic growth by creating thousands of jobs and empowering Nigerian youths.

His words: “We are not just breaking ground. We are building the infrastructure to feed our people, empower our youth, and fulfil the economic promise of our nation. This is not just about bricks and mortar. It is about people. t is about the resilience of our farmers, the ingenuity of our entrepreneurs, and the commitment of our government to build a future that works for everyone.”

Attuned to the 21st Century trends in agricultural production, Vice President Shettima correctly observed that while the nation cannot afford to be chained to outdated systems while the world moves with urgency towards innovation, the SAPZ initiative is a strategy that “lays the foundation for real economic transformation.”

Acknowledging Kaduna State’s leadership in agriculture, the Vice President appropriately praised the state government for its role, describing the state as a key driver of Nigeria’s agro-industrial future due to its abundant arable land and historical role in agricultural production. He noted: “Kaduna is not a stranger to agricultural leadership. What we are starting here today will become a model for other states to follow.”

Shettima also stressed the importance of involving young Nigerians in the agricultural revolution, noting that the SAPZ would generate thousands of jobs and equip the youth with the skills to become active players in the economy, observing that, “The youth of Nigeria must not be spectators. They must be stakeholders and shapers of their own futures.”

Earlier, the elated host governor, Senator Uba Sani, correctly characterized the SAPZ as a strategic investment designed to accelerate industrial development across Nigeria, stating that, “The SAPZ is a huge investment designed to position Kaduna State as a major player in Nigeria’s industrial development. The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s economic development.”

Governor Sani stressed agriculture’s central role in Kaduna’s economy, saying it contributes 42% to the state’s GDP and employs 60% of the state workforce.

On his part, President of AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, applauded the presidential vision and Kaduna State’s commitment to the actualisation of SAPZ, highlighting the significance of agricultural industrialisation in the state’s economic growth.

His words: “Your passion for agriculture is impressive, and agricultural industrialisation remains the fastest way to develop the vast areas of Kaduna State. It has taken us eleven years to get here, and I am delighted that we are finally here.”

Dr. Adesina further revealed that the AfDB has committed over $934 million towards the SAPZ programme across Africa, with an additional $938 million mobilised from partners, stating that the initiative is currently being implemented in 27 sites across 11 countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Senegal, and Madagascar.

Also, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, described the initiative as a turning point in Nigeria’s agricultural history, acknowledging that, “This programme will be a game changer. It is designed to attract private sector investment in agro-industrial processing, drive value addition, and enhance rural development. It will strengthen Nigeria’s agricultural ecosystem to respond favourably to the challenges of our time.”

Dignitaries who attended the event included former Vice President Namadi Sambo; Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe; Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal; Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Sen. John Enoh; members of the National Assembly, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; representative of the Minister of Finance; members of Kaduna State Executive Council and State Assembly, and National Project Coordinator of SAPZ, Dr Kabir Yusuf, among others.

It could be recalled that while growing up on his family’s farm in the 1930s, India’s Swaminathan witnessed firsthand the struggles of farmers, who were trapped in a cycle of poor crop yields, unsustainable debt, and extreme poverty. The Bengal famine of 1943, which claimed millions of lives, instilled in him an urgency to tackle India’s food crisis.

This in no small way decided his life’s trajectory which led to his larger-than-life revolutionary role in transforming India’s agriculture. Apparently, his timeless, inspirational impact has made landfall in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

Clearly impatient for Nigeria’s own agricultural revolution, President Bola Tinubu has grasped the basic associated challenges by the scruff of the neck and sent a clear notice that Nigeria cannot solve today’s problems with yesterday’s logic. Nigeria can simply not fold her hands and wait for a “Bengal famine” to wake her up.

Giving a rare energy to this vision is adroit Vice President Shettima whose gung-ho approach in driving the novel SAPZ vision as well as other critical presidential projects has served notice to detractors that this administration means business.

Indeed, according to Swaminathan: “If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right.”