Insecurity: Enugu LG Boss Embarks on Forest Clearing, Establishes Community Farm Protection Squad

…warns traditional rulers against shady land deals with foreigners

Precious Ugwuzor

In a determined effort to curb rising insecurity, the Executive Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area in Enugu State, Barr. Chijioke Ezugwu, has launched a massive forest-clearing operation along major roads in the area to dismantle hideouts used by kidnappers and other criminal elements.

The initiative, which took place over the weekend, targets overgrown vegetation along routes such as Ezukolo, Abbi, Nrobo, and Nimbo roads—areas that have long been plagued by deadly ambushes and robberies. According to a statement issued by his media adviser, Chief Kingsley Onyeji, the move aims to improve road safety and deter attacks by exposing potential hideouts used by criminals.

“Insecurity has been a persistent issue in Uzo-Uwani, especially on our major roads,” the statement read. “By clearing these forested areas, we are removing the cover criminals rely on to launch attacks on unsuspecting travellers.”

In addition to the forest-clearing initiative, the council chairman has established Community Farm Protection Squads tasked with safeguarding agricultural lands and ensuring that farmers can work without fear of violence or destruction of their crops. The initiative is part of a broader security strategy that includes strengthening local surveillance and intelligence gathering.

A Rapid Response Team has also been created within the local neighbourhood watch structure. The team is equipped with operational vehicles and modern communication tools to ensure swift action during emergencies. According to Onyeji, the team is trained to respond to various threats—from violent attacks to robberies and road accidents—significantly cutting down response time and limiting opportunities for criminals to operate undetected.

“These measures have already helped in containing several incidents before they escalated into full-blown crises,” he noted. “Our goal is to create a secure and stable environment where residents can go about their daily lives without fear.”

The council boss has also overseen the recruitment and restructuring of the local neighbourhood watch, the enhancement of intelligence-gathering operations, procurement of essential security equipment, and increased collaboration with formal security agencies.

As part of his proactive security agenda, Barr. Ezugwu has issued a stern warning to traditional rulers in the area to desist from entering land agreements with unknown foreigners. He alleged that some of these deals have, in the past, facilitated the settlement of criminal elements in the communities, leading to attacks on residents.

“Any traditional ruler found to be involved in such unwholesome practices will be decisively dealt with,” the statement warned.

Since assuming office, Barr. Ezugwu has led several multifaceted and innovative initiatives aimed at combating insecurity, particularly in vulnerable rural and agricultural communities. His latest efforts, according to community stakeholders, signal a renewed commitment to restoring peace and protecting livelihoods in Uzo-Uwani LGA.