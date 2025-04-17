IITA To Establish Farm Centre in Bayelsa

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) located in Ibadan, Oyo State, has disclosed plans to set up a sub-national centre in Bayelsa State through partnership with the state government.

The Deputy Director-General of the institute, Dr. Kenton Dashell, stated this during a meeting with the Bayelsa governor, Senator Douye Diri, who visited the expansive farming complex in Ibadan.

Dr. Dashell, in a presentation, explained that IITA was established in 1967 and that it is a research centre that focuses on generating agricultural innovations that address the challenge of food insecurity and the impact of climate change on agricultural produce in tropical Africa.

“We are here in Nigeria, which is our home. After Oyo State, Bayelsa should be number two to us. We are willing to come to Bayelsa and in partnership with the state government help to develop the youths that are interested in agriculture,” he said.

In his brief remarks, Governor Diri expressed delight about IITA’s interest in Bayelsa and assured the government would partner the international institute to set up a centre in the state in order to enhance food production and generate employment for its youths.

“We had a political meeting in Oyo State today and I decided to take advantage of it to pay this brief visit, having been briefed about it by my Commissioner for Youth Development.

“I’m particularly interested in youth development and agriculture. So, I accepted to come and begin preliminary discussions.

“IITA is well-known in Nigeria and I agree with you that after Oyo, Bayelsa should be next. We need to collaborate and see how to develop the agricultural potential of Bayelsa State.

“Bayelsa is more of a maritime domain. We also have land, although not as much as other states. But our low land is very fertile for every type of agricultural practice.

“We are however more interested in the technology that you will bring into agricultural production in our state. We are also interested in developing the full value chain as what we currently do is focus on the primary produce and abandon the byproducts.

“For me, you possess the technology and the value chain needed, which I believe you will come with to Bayelsa. We will be glad to partner with you.

“Apart from the Commissioner for Youth, the team here is not complete as this was not a planned visit. But I can assure you that we are prepared for collaboration and partnership with IITA.

“So, going forward, I will direct the Commissioners for Youth Development, Agriculture, Marine and Blue Economy and the relevant ministries, departments and agencies in our state to take it beyond this meeting for us to see what you can do with the Bayelsa State Government. I’m sure this is going to be a win-win for us and the IITA.”