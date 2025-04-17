How Avon Medical is Transforming Healthcare, One Patient at a Time

Nigeria loses over $2 billion annually to medical tourism, but a bold new investment in Lagos is rewriting that narrative at Avon Medical. As it recently unveiled a cutting-edge healthcare facility aimed at delivering world-class, affordable care locally, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that it signals a major stride towards health sovereignty, with government and private sector leaders rallying behind a shared vision: healthcare that works for every Nigerian

With over 164,000 patients served, 13,000 dialysis sessions conducted, more than 20,000 immunisations administered, and upwards of 2,000 child deliveries recorded, Avon Medical Practice’s journey is best told in numbers — and lives changed. The healthcare provider’s impact echoes across Nigeria’s healthcare landscape, one patient at a time. And on April 14, 2025, this legacy reached a new milestone with the official launch of its ultramodern facility in Lagos.

The new 50-bed centre, located in Surulere, stands as a symbol of Avon Medical’s commitment to accessible, affordable, and world-class healthcare. From performing over 2,000 surgeries and facilitating more than 4,000 ultrasounds in 2024, to clocking 300 CT scans already in 2025, the numbers tell a story of growth, service, and transformation. But at the heart of it all are the people—mothers receiving critical maternal care, children benefiting from timely diagnoses, and families finding renewed hope in a health system that so often feels broken.

“A Bold Statement of Possibility” – Governor Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who officially inaugurated the facility, praised Avon Medical’s commitment to healthcare development and innovation.

“This is not just another building—it is a symbol of what we can achieve when the private sector takes initiative in solving real human problems,” he said. “Healthcare delivery cannot rest solely on the shoulders of the government. What Avon Medical has done here is admirable and commendable.”

He emphasised his administration’s dedication to healthcare, noting that Lagos allocates between 8 to 10 per cent of its annual budget to the sector. He also highlighted state achievements, including five new Mother and Child hospitals, the upcoming Massey Children’s Hospital, and the 1,000-bed Mental Health Institute in Ketu-Ejirin—poised to be the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa.

He concluded by lauding Avon Medical’s investment as “patient capital”—a long-term commitment to value creation rather than short-term gain.

“Real People, Real Stories, This Is Our Story” – Dr Awele Elumelu

At the heart of the celebration was Dr Awele Elumelu, OFR, Chairperson of Avon Medical Practice. Her keynote address was a Glompse into the future of healthcare.

She shared a powerful vision – a world where everyone can access affordable, world-class healthcare. At Avon Medical Practice, they are not just dreaming it, they are building it.

According to her, the facility is proof that the future of healthcare is here — and it’s accessible to all. “This is a particularly emotional moment for us at Avon Medical. It is a moment of pride and a deep sense of fulfilment,” she said.

“And today, I would like to tell you our story. Because when you understand where we started, you will better appreciate what this moment means—not just for us, but for many families across this country.”

She reflected on Avon Medical’s founding in 2009—a response to overstretched public hospitals, outdated equipment, and mass medical brain drain. “We could not look away, so we decided to do something about it,” she declared. “That single decision to step in gave birth to Avon Medical and our health insurance company, Avon HMO.”

“Today, the new facility brings together diagnostics, dialysis, maternal care, and paediatrics under one roof. “These are not mere numbers,” she said. “They represent real people. Real stories. Real lives.”

Africapitalism in Action – Tony Elumelu’s Stance

Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, paid tribute to both public and private sector efforts.

“I must commend the Lagos State Governor for the truly outstanding support he has extended to the health sector,” he said. “We all witnessed how the system held up during the COVID-19 pandemic—an indication of robust structures and proactive leadership.”

He praised Governor Sanwo-Olu for adjusting his schedule to attend the launch. “That level of commitment can only come from a governor who truly understands and values the critical role of healthcare.”

Mr Elumelu reaffirmed the Africapitalism philosophy: the belief that the private sector must lead Africa’s development. “Healthcare is not just about treating illness; it is foundational to creating wealth and driving sustainable progress,” he said.

“Let Us Build Health Sovereignty” – Prof Ali Pate

Represented by LUTH’s Chief Medical Director, Professor Wasiu Adeyemo, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, issued a call to action.

“Nigeria loses about $2 billion yearly to medical tourism,” he said. “This is not just about stopping medical tourism. It is about building health sovereignty—the ability of a country to care for its people, and develop its institutions, talent, and innovation.”

He identified the citizenry’s lack of confidence in local healthcare as a key contributor to the sector’s underperformance. But he expressed optimism: “The commissioning of Avon Medical Centre is a step in the right direction. It is a signal that we can change this narrative.”

Professor Pate reiterated the government’s commitment to revitalising the health sector through the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and the 2024–2027 Health Sector Strategic Blueprint. “The government stands ready to co-create pathways for private-sector engagement, be it through health insurance expansion, regulatory reform, or partnerships with national health programmes.”

The Numbers That Tell the Story

Avon Medical’s record speaks volumes. These figures reflect more than data—they represent progress, resilience, and the transformation of healthcare in Nigeria.

So far, they have served 164,000 plus patients, carried out 13,000 plus dialysis sessions, 2,000 plus surgeries, 2,000 plus child deliveries, 20,000 plus immunisations, 4,000 plus ultrasounds in 2024, and 300 plus CT scans already in 2025 with $67,000 plus in patient registrations.

Avon Medical CEO Dr Akinbiyi Gabriel Oke detailed the facility’s patient-centred approach. “This facility represents another bold step in our journey,” he said. “It combines clinical expertise with empathy and innovation to create a modern and welcoming space where access to high-quality medical care is not a privilege but a right.”

A Bright Future for African Healthcare

As the event concluded, the message was clear: this was not the culmination of a journey, but the beginning of a new chapter in African healthcare delivery.

“To achieve a developed Africa, we must have healthier Africans,” Dr Elumelu said. “It is possible. It is achievable, and we will get there.”

With Avon Medical leading the charge—and public and private actors working in harmony—Nigeria’s healthcare system is being reimagined- one patient, one facility, and one bold step at a time.