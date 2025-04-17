FG Flags Off 118.85km Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Nasarawa-Abuja Super Highway

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki





President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday flagged-off the construction of the Calabar-Ebonyi-Benue-Nasarawa-Abuha Super highway.

The project was flagged off at Amuro-Mgbom Primary School in Afikpo North Council Area in Ebonyi State.

President Tinubu who was represented by Governor Francis Nwifuru noted the project was a bold declaration that the era of isolation, marginalization, and infrastructural neglect was giving way to an era of transformation, inclusion, and nationwide accessibility.

He added the project’s extension into Cross River State, through Odukpani to Calabar, solidifies its importance not just regionally but nationally.

According to President Tinubu: “We are gathered here on the soils of Ebonyi State to witness the take-off of a critical section of a 118.8-kilometer superhighway, a project that promises to change the face of infrastructure across the South-East, North-Central and South-South regions of Nigeria”.

“This initiative is not merely a civil engineering task. It is a bold declaration that the era of isolation, marginalization, and infrastructural neglect is giving way to an era of transformation, inclusion, and nationwide accessibility.

“This corridor, which begins here in our dear state – from the serene banks of Ndibe Beach in Afikpo Local Government Area, traverses Ukwuachi-Mbeke Ishieke, Ebonyi Local Government Area and proceeds into Benue State – is part of a larger, ambitious highway system that links the Enugu-Abakaliki/Ogoja Highway through Benue, Kogi, Nassarawa, to the very heart of Nigeria’s capital, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The project’s extension into Cross River State, through Odukpani to Calabar, solidifies its importance not just regionally but nationally”

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi said the coastal highway project was a significant milestone in the Renewed Hope administration of President Tinubu to boost infrastructure development and economic growth in the region.

Umahi said: “this coastal highway project is a significant milestone in our administration’s efforts to boost infrastructure development and economic growth in the region.

“I’m confident that it will enhance connectivity, facilitate trade, and promote economic opportunities, transforming the lives of Nigerians.”