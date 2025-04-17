Fasoranti Expresses Satisfaction With Tinubu’s Actions to Move Nigeria Forward

.Says President has surpassed his expectations

.Ondo Obas back Tinubu for second term

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

National Leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti has lauded President Bola Tinubu for his moves and actions aimed at improving the country.



Speaking when playing host to the Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu at his Akure residence, the 98 year-old elder statesman, according to a statement issued on Thursday by First Lady’s media assistant, Busola Kukoyi, noted that the President had indeed surpassed his expectations and prayed for God’s continued guidance for the President.



Pa Fasoranti also commended the First Lady for the support she continually gives the President through her Renewed Hope Initiative as she continues to take its dividends round the country.



Earlier, Mrs Tinubu who noted that the visit was an informal one to convey the President’s warm regards to a man she and the President consider a father figure is on the sideline of her two-day visit to Ondo State to hand over Professional Kits to Midwives in the South West Zone of Nigeria.

She expressed her joy at how well the Elder Statesman is.



The First Lady had earlier met with over 60 Traditional Rulers in the State led by the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Ogunlade who stood in for the Chairman of the Council, Olowo of Owo.



The traditional Rulers who were full of encomiums for President Tinubu and Mrs Tinubu assured that they will take the message of the Renewed Hope Initiative on heightened testing for Tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, prevention/ treatment of these diseases and end to stigmatization to all their subjects.

The Ondo State Traditional Council also threw their weight behind the President for a second term in office.



The First Lady’s train later proceeded to the Dome, in Akure where she formally handed over Professional Kits comprising of 10,000 scrubs and 10,000 crocs to midwives in the South West geo-political zone

In her remarks of welcome, wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa thanked the First Lady for being a true mother especially as she has continually addressed the plight of women, youth and children.



Also speaking, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa pointed out that the various interventions of the President including the siting of the Airforce School in Akure, upgrade of the Adeyemi College of Education to a University of Education, among others, have greatly improved the lot of the citizens.

In her keynote address, Mrs Tinubu applauded the frontline health workers adding that they should take training and retraining seriously so as to get better at their jobs.



According to her: “This event is to complement the ongoing Federal Government retraining exercise for 120,000 frontline health workers nationwide. I am informed that 59,570 health workers have already completed their training and that is why the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) procured 60,000 branded scrubs and 60,000 pairs of crocs, as an incentive to encourage and support the tireless dedication of our Midwives.



“I commend the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate; the Executive Director and CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Muyi Aina, and their entire workforce for their dedicated focus on improving healthcare delivery for our citizens as an important pillar of development, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.



“Since inception in 2023, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) has provided targeted interventions in Agriculture, Economic Empowerment, Education, Health and Social Investment to improve the lives of families across Nigeria. RHI recognises that the demands of the health profession require not only skills and compassion, but also the right tools and kits to encourage our Midwives as they serve others. We thank you for all your good work”.



Also at the event, the First Lady gave a N50 million to the Wife of the Governor, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa for onward disbursement to 1,000 Women Petty Traders under the RHI Small Business Recapitalisation Program.

Of the 1,000 women, 200 who are into selling fabrics also received two bales each of the commodity to boost their trade.