Ekeh Calls for Deeper Brand-consumer Connections in Digital Age

At a recent industry gathering hosted by Nigeria’s pioneering Hit Music Commerce Station, Konga103.7FM, Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, delivered a compelling case for revolutionising how brands connect with consumers in today’s hyper-competitive market.

In his presentation, Ekeh emphasised ‘Last Mile Takeover’ as the critical differentiator for business success in Nigeria’s evolving commercial landscape.

The event, themed: ‘Consumer Last Mile Takeover – The New Key’, brought together entrepreneurs, marketing executives and brand managers from leading corporations to explore innovative approaches to consumer engagement. Ekeh, renowned for his transformative ventures in Africa’s digital space, explained that the final point of contact between brands and consumers represents the most valuable real estate in modern commerce.

He charged entrepreneurs who are serious about growth to focus on that last engagement point, as the critical pivot. According to him, that is “where trust is built, loyalty is secured, and value is delivered.”

Ekeh believes that the media is the strongest link between brand and consumers, and his vision for deeper, more meaningful brand-consumer relationships is what gave birth to KongaFM. Konga 103.7FM is the latest addition to the Konga Group driven by cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence.

Earlier in her welcome address, Head of KongaFM, Ifeoma Ajumobi, spoke about the station’s unique architecture as a robust platform designed with robust support frameworks for brands and businesses, while delivering premium entertainment.

Since its launch in January 2025, the station has experienced remarkable growth, steadily expanding its fanbase and establishing itself as a powerful medium for consumer engagement.

Marketing Manager, Checkers Custard Africa, Peggy Abengowe, applauded the station’s impact on distribution and visibility, while Oge Maduagwu of Samsung Electronics West Africa praised its innovative blend of commerce and technology. Marketing Executive, Emzor Pharmaceuticals, Rachael Okeke, in her words, described the establishment of KongaFM as a “win-win for brands and consumers.”