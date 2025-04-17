Bell to Lead Next Evolution of Global Channel Strategy at Sophos

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions for defeating cyberattacks, has named Chris Bell as senior vice president of global channel, alliances and corporate development, where he will lead the evolution of Sophos’ global channel strategy.

The key appointment reinforces Sophos’ channel-first commitment to deliver a world-class partner experience.

Bell joined Sophos following its acquisition of Secureworks, where he served as chief strategy officer, responsible for long-term vision, strategic partnerships, corporate development and strategy.

Building on his career of more than two decades working in the technology industry, including nearly a decade in cybersecurity and channel; Bell’s leadership will focus on developing and executing a channel strategy that prioritises expanding reach, empowering partners and driving growth.

Chief Revenue Officer at Sophos, Torjus Gylstorff, said: “Evolving our channel business to consistently deliver excellent customer outcomes is at the core of our partner go-to-market approach. We are thrilled to have Chris’ strategic vision and deep channel and cybersecurity expertise to shape Sophos’ channel strategy and build programmes to empower partners to scale their security business.”