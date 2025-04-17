Alert MFB Makes Significant Stride in Reshaping Nigeria’s Banking Landscape

Oluchi Chibuzor

Alert Microfinance Bank has made a significant stride in reshaping Nigeria’s banking landscape with the launch of several cutting-edge products designed to enhance customer experience and support sustainability. The event, held in Lagos, brought together an influential mix of customers, stakeholders from both the bank and its holding company, the development team, media houses, and other key industry players.

The event served as the backdrop for the unveiling of a range of innovative solutions aimed at transforming personal banking in Nigeria, deepening financial inclusion, and promoting climate-conscious financing. Among the most noteworthy launches were the introduction of new digital banking channels, a loan product dedicated to sustainability, and the highly anticipated Goldbucks savings and investment app.

Chairman of the Board at Alert Group, Raymond Ihyembe, expressed his enthusiasm for the institution’s ongoing efforts in driving Nigeria’s economic growth through impactful financial inclusion initiatives.. He extended his heartfelt appreciation to the audience for their continued fellowship and to all customers for their loyal patronage.

Also speaking, Chairman of Alert Microfinance Bank,the Alert Group subsidiary leading the product rollout, Mr. Ben Zwinkels, commended the remarkable achievements of the Group. He highlighted the institution’s unwavering commitment to digital transformation as a strategic pathway to enhancing customer satisfaction and service delivery.

Delivering his address at the launch, the CEO of Alert Microfinance Bank, Raji Saheed Afolabi, emphasised the bank’s commitment to aligning with the global shift towards digital banking. He highlighted the importance of the newly introduced digital channels, noting that as consumer behaviour increasingly gravitates toward mobile and online solutions, the demand for convenient and user-friendly platforms to manage finances has never been more pronounced. The Goldbucks mobile app and internet banking platform provide customers with seamless management of their savings and investments, offering flexible options for savings frequency, amount, draw accounts, and withdrawal methods, such as auto-debit or manual. Users can also earn attractive returns on their investments, all while benefiting from top-tier fund security.

The Group CEO of Alert Group, Dr. Kazeem Olanrewaju, drew attention to the launch of the CleanEarth loan—a special loan product designed to promote sustainability and climate-conscious financing. The CleanEarth loan, primarily focused on the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector, aligns with global efforts to improve access to essential services that are crucial for public health and environmental sustainability. Kazeem noted that the bank’s commitment to environmental sustainability is embedded in its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, with this loan product offering a clear opportunity to contribute to pressing global challenges.