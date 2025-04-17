Akpoti-Uduaghan Flays Gunmen Attacks On Family House In Kogi 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has condemned the attack by gunmen in her family house in Obeiba-Ihima, Kogi State.

A statement by the Media Office of the suspended senator explained that the incident occured on Tuesday, April 15.

It noted that the armed men, who obviously thought the senator was around, vandalized windows in her grandfather’s house.

Fortunately, it added, security operatives swiftly responded and repelled the attackers.

The statement said: “This calculated assault appears to be a direct response to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s courageous stance against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom she accused of sexual harassment.”

Reacting to the development, she urged the Inspector General of Police to immediately reinstate her security details.

Akpoti-Uduaghan said: “Two days ago, my younger brother took some contractors to my hometown in Ihima to inspect locations for upcoming projects that I attracted to my senatorial district.

“The unknown gunmen assumed I was the one in town and attacked my family house that night.

“Thankfully, the civil defence team and community members responded promptly and chased them off. A report was made at the police area command, and no one was hurt.”

Part of the statement read: “We call on the public to remain calm and support the pursuit of justice for Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“Her dedication to speaking truth and representing her constituents should not be met with violence and intimidation.”