Affordable but Deadly: The Growing Health Risk of Cheap MSG in Northern Nigeria

Driven by economic hardship, consumers, especially in the Northern part of Nigeria, are turning to unbranded Monosodium Glutamate, MSG, for flavour—but at what cost to their health? While affordable, the growing health risk is alarming. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that despite past crackdowns, strategic and deliberate enforcement remains a challenge for regulatory bodies

In markets across northern Nigeria, a disturbing trend is quietly endangering lives. Bags of unbranded monosodium glutamate (MSG), a flavour enhancer, are flying off the shelves—not for their safety or quality, but because they are cheap. As economic pressure mounts, affordability has taken precedence over food safety, exposing thousands to serious health risks.

Known locally as Farin Maggi or “white Maggi,” this unbranded MSG is sold in transparent nylon bags, scooped from open sacks into small portions for household use. It is commonly used in homes, restaurants, and street food stalls, adding taste to soups, stews, and snacks, however unwholesome that might be.

But unlike certified and traceable brands like Ajinomoto and Vedan, these unlabelled products are neither registered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) nor approved by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

“They’re cheaper, and people are trying to stretch every naira,” said a trader in Kano’s Singer Market who sells the product in small local measurements known as mudu. “A 25kg bag sells for ₦45,000, and you can get 10 to 15 mudu from it. That’s enough to make profit.”

This affordability is exactly what makes the product attractive—and dangerous as well as a ticking time bomb.

Cheap but Risky: A Widespread Practice

From Kano to Sokoto, Kaduna to Maiduguri, unbranded MSG has become a staple in food markets. A 25kg sack, imported mostly from China under names like “Fufeng” and “Wuyi,” is sold in units across open stalls, many without any form of protection from contaminants. At central markets in Kaduna and Maiduguri, and in Sokoto’s Sabon Gari market, the same product ranges from ₦46,000 to ₦50,000 per sack.

The traders, however, are not just selling MSG. Many of them reportedly adulterate it with salt or other substances to increase volume and boost profit margins. There are no labels, no expiry dates, and no safety assurances. Yet consumers keep coming.

“In many markets, they just repackage it into nylon bags. There’s no way to know what you’re really buying,” said a health-conscious resident of Sokoto. “But people are focused on getting the most for their money, not on the consequences.”

Regulatory Violations and Raids

The consequences, however, are becoming increasingly serious. In November 2024, NAFDAC sealed a warehouse belonging to DEE-LITE IMPEX Distribution Co. Ltd in Sokoto State. Located on Coca-Cola Road, off the Western Bypass, the warehouse contained over 5,347 bags of MSG and other unregistered food products, including 193 cartons of Orange Fruity and 71 cartons of Toffeeman Coconut Bites.

According to NAFDAC, the company had imported the raw MSG under a permit intended solely for food processing purposes. Instead, it was found selling the MSG directly to consumers, a clear violation of regulatory policy.

Further raids in Sokoto Old Market revealed 235 additional bags of Fufeng MSG stocked in shops—again, without NAFDAC clearance. A similar operation in Kano’s Singer Market a year earlier exposed widespread sales of unregistered products including Fufeng and Wuyi brands, all lacking proper documentation or approval.

Despite these crackdowns, enforcement remains a challenge. Traders simply relocate, repackage or restock under different names, driven by steady demand from cost-conscious consumers.

However, further attempts to reach the NAFDAC DG, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye proved abortive as she did not respond to the text message sent to before this publication went to bed.

The text message sent on Saturday, April 12, 2025, read in part: “…I am doing a story on the influx of Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), especially in the North despite attempts by NAFDAC to clamp it. What are measure to stem the tide from the suppliers and manufacturers before it reaches to the market and end users. Has awareness been created enough? Any new arrests please?”

Health Experts Raise the Alarm

For medical professionals, the danger is clear. Dr Abdullahi Guruji, a health expert based in Gombe, warns that choosing affordability over food safety could have serious consequences.

“Consumers should be wary of what they consume to avoid any health complication,” he said. “We should not compromise our health because of taste buds. We acknowledge the fact that times are tough, but we need to give due consideration to our health in our decision making as far as food consumption is concerned.”

Dr. Guruji emphasised that NAFDAC has consistently advised the public to use only registered and branded MSG products. He expressed dismay that many Nigerians continue to ignore these warnings, prioritising price over safety.

Another food enthusiast, who preferred not to be named, echoed these concerns. “Consumers have big roles to play in safeguarding their health. The responsibility to protect one’s health should not be limited to NAFDAC, SON and other regulatory bodies alone.”

He also urged food vendors to consider the health of their customers when making choices in the kitchen. “Use standard, branded products. You may be saving lives without even realising it,” he added.

He called on NAFDAC to increase its enforcement efforts, stating: “Whenever we visit the market, we would save many from serious health issues by shutting down the merchants of unbranded monosodium glutamate, the sellers of fake/substandard drugs, and the sellers of adulterated flavoured drinks, bottled water, among other items that serve as refreshments.”

Culture and Consumption Patterns

The popularity of unbranded MSG is also driven by regional dietary preferences. In many parts of northern Nigeria, food is often heavily seasoned. The appeal of MSG lies in its ability to intensify flavour, making meals tastier at a relatively low cost.

However, the cultural preference for strong seasoning, combined with poor regulatory enforcement, has made northern markets a haven for cheap, unbranded MSG. In many households, the use of white Maggi has become second nature—passed on through generations without questioning its origin or contents.

Unfortunately, the low cost hides a high risk. Continuous exposure to potentially unsafe food additives can lead to long-term health issues, including headaches, allergic reactions, and in some cases, organ damage if contaminated with harmful substances during processing or packaging.

The Need for Public Awareness

Beyond enforcement, experts argue that public education is essential. Many consumers are unaware of the risks associated with these unregulated products, while others knowingly take the risk, believing they have no other option due to economic hardship.

The authorities must prioritise awareness campaigns to educate the public on the dangers of using unbranded MSG and other unregistered food products. Media outreach, market inspections, and community engagement could go a long way in changing consumer behaviour.

A Crisis in the Making

The proliferation of unbranded MSG across northern Nigeria is more than a regulatory lapse—it is a looming public health crisis driven by poverty, poor enforcement, and a lack of awareness.

However, it is no longer enough to blame traders or regulators. The responsibility now lies with everyone—regulators, vendors, and consumers alike—to shift the tide before the cost of affordability becomes a national health emergency.

As Dr. Guruji bluntly put it, “It is incumbent on consumers not to sacrifice their health on the altar of cheap pricing of food products.”