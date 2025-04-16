  • Wednesday, 16th April, 2025

Unilorin Student Sets New Global Record in Mathematics Marathon Lesson

Nigeria | 34 minutes ago

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

With a lecture spanning 31 hours, 42 minutes and 54 seconds, a 400-Level University of Ilorin Mathematics Student, Kazeem Sanusi, has set a new Guinness World Book Record for the ‘Longest Mathematics Lesson’.

The groundbreaking event witnessed by representatives of Guinness World Record, smashed the previous record of 26 hours non-stop lesson.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the University of Ilorin Director of Corporate Affairs, Kunle Akogun, stated: “Kazeem performed the feat to the cheers of a captivated audience led by the University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN; the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services), Prof. Adegboyega Fawole; the Registrar, Mr Mansur Alfanla; the Dean of Physical Sciences, Prof. Abdullahi Alafara Baba; the Ag. Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Alex Akanmu, and the Student Union President, Comrade Victor Agezeh, among others.

“He is now eagerly awaiting official confirmation from Guinness World Record”.

Congratulating the student prodigy, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Egbewole, said that the university is “immensely proud of the feat of Kazeem, and we will continue to encourage others to find their passion and pursue it.”

Prof. Egbewole expressed the hope that with the provision of the enabling environment by the University Management for students to be the best they could be, others would be inspired by Kazeem’s feat to also break all ceilings and continue to write the name of the university in gold.

