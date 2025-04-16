PAL Pensions Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence, Innovation in Nigeria

Funmi Ogundare

Pensions Alliance Limited (PAL Pensions), recently commemorated two decades of dedication of helping Nigerians retire with a smile; securing and actualising their dream retirement.

Sa’adu Jijji, acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, in a statement, explained that it has grown into Nigeria’s foremost Pension Fund Administrator ( PFA) known for reliability, excellence, and innovation.

According to him, “Over the past 20 years, PAL Pensions has demonstrated consistent growth, managing assets of over one trillion naira and serving more than 700,000 Retirement Savings Account( RSA) holders nationwide. The company’s vision, driven by customer-centricity and long-term value creation, has remained consistent in the face of economic shifts and regulatory changes.”

Beyond numbers, he noted that the organisation has built a reputation for integrity and service excellence and, “It was one of the first PFAs to adopt digital platforms for pension management, ensuring seamless access for customers, and has continued to innovate across service delivery, customer engagement, and brand experience.“

Jijji described the journey over the past 20 years, as that defined by a steadfast commitment to securing a brighter financial future and earning the trust of our clients.

“Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to evolving with our clients’ needs, ensuring that retirement planning is accessible, adaptable, and truly rewarding for everyone,” the CEO said.

The 20th anniversary, he added, is also a moment to spotlight PAL Pensions’ contributions to public pension education and awareness; from financial literacy campaigns to employer engagement programs, the company has remained committed to empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools for a secure retirement.

“As PAL Pensions looks ahead, the focus remains on delivering exceptional service, deepening trust, and exploring new frontiers in digital pensions and retirement planning.For PAL Pensions, 20 years is not just a milestone; it’s a reaffirmation of purpose and a springboard for decades to come,” Jijji stressed.