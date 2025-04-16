Musawa: Nigeria Leveraging AI to Enhance Visitor Experiences in Tourism

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, yesterday, said Nigeria’s tourism sector was leveraging advancements in innovation and AI to enhance visitor experiences and promote the country’s rich cultural heritage on a global stage.

She asserted this in Abuja, when she met the delegation of the UN Tourism Commission led by Director UN Tourism Regional Department for Africa, Ms. Elcia Grandcourt, on the 68th Meeting of the UN Tourism Regional Commission for Africa (CAF) billed for Nigeria.

The minister noted that the creative industries, including film, music, fashion and arts, were playing essential role in shaping the country’s cultural identity and fostering local entrepreneurship.

She stated that by integrating innovative technologies and educational platforms, Nigeria aims to harness the full potential of the sectors to address social challenges, provide learning opportunities and empower communities.

Musawa, also reaffirmed Nigeria’s strong partnership with the UN Tourism by recognising the critical role collaboration plays in achieving sustainable growth for Africa’s tourism industry.

She said through its continued engagement with the UN Tourism, Nigeria has actively contributed to shaping policies, promoting best practices and supporting initiatives that foster responsible tourism development across the continent.

The minister touted the UN Tourism Commission for Africa (CAF) for its integrating tourism efforts across the continent by fostering collaboration among African nations, regional organisations and international stakeholders, adding through its strategic initiatives, the Commission works to harmonise tourism policies, promote sustainable practices and facilitate the development of shared tourism infrastructure that enhances connectivity and accessibility across borders.

She asserted that yesterday’s preliminary mission among others was to establish Nigeria’s commitment by providing an environment conducive for collaboration, innovation and shared growth as the host of the 68th meeting of the Commission.

She described the choice of Abuja as the host city for the meeting as apt, noting that as a modern and well-planned city, it provides world-class infrastructure, including state-of-the-art conference facilities, comfortable accommodation options, excellent transportation networks and security measures that will enhance the experience for delegates.