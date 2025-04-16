Lagos Deputy Governor Hamzat Condemns Eko Disco Over Outrageous Electricity Bill

Sunday Ehigiator





The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, yesterday called out Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) over an outrageous bill of N29 million he received at his official residence in April 2025, as against the N2.7 million he received in March 2025.

Speaking at a roundtable between the Lagos State Government and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) held in Victoria Island, on Monday, April 14, Hamzat said the electricity provider, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), had also frustrated his efforts to install a prepaid meter despite payment.

According to him, “I am a perfect example,” he said. “Last month, the bill for the official residence was N2.7 million. This month, Eko DisCo sent a bill of N29 million. I sent it to the Commissioner for Energy. It’s crazy. I procured a meter to avoid estimated billing, but converting it has been an ordeal.”

Hamzat, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event, said the issue of arbitrary electricity charges was affecting not just high-profile officials but also everyday Lagosians.

He cited the case of a resident in Coker Aguda, Surulere, who was issued a bill of N2.8 million, more than his annual rent of N2 million.

“Our people are suffering because of estimated billing,” Hamzat said.