Industrial Action: NiMet Counters Strike Threat, Reaffirms Commitment to Staff Welfare

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), have invited the three major aviation sector unions, National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) to another round of discussions to clarify lingering concerns and prevent the breakdown of industrial harmony.

Nimet issued a formal response to a joint letter by unions to prevent the planned resumption of industrial action.

In a letter dated April 10, 2025, the unions had accused NiMet’s management of failing to implement critical components of the January 28, 2025 agreement.

However, NiMet, through its Director, Human Resource Management & Administration, Dr. Nasiru Sani, has rejected the unions’ claims, describing them as “unfair” and “demeaning.”

The key highlights from NiMet’s response, hinted that in the January 28 agreement, management maintained that while the union’s concerns are valid, many of the issues raised, however required inter-agency cooperation.

According to Dr. Sani, NiMet has engaged relevant government agencies and is awaiting responses or approvals on several matters.

“On conditions of service, NiMet expressed dismay over what it termed the union’s “unbelief attitude” regarding the integrity of the negotiated Conditions of Service.

“The agency affirmed that it had forwarded the documents to the ministry and even enhanced the terms by including additional allowances.

“Pending Wage Awards and Payments: On the 25-35% wage award, the balance of the 2019 minimum wage, and omission of 30 staff from that payment, NiMet confirmed that all necessary approvals have been obtained.

However, the agency awaits fund release, which lies outside its jurisdiction.

Sani added that on salary relativity dispute, the union’s reference to a directive to adopt the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) salary structure was said to be unsupported by any verifiable document.

“Nonetheless, NiMet has engaged the Hon. Minister, who has expressed a willingness to enhance staff welfare.

Management also emphasied that it initiated a structured and inclusive staff training programme in 2024 – tagged “Continuous Staff Training”- to ensure no employee is left out, countering claims that training had been neglected.

“Quarterly Conditions of Service Allowance: Despite financial constraints, the agency disclosed that the Director-General recently approved and paid the quarterly allowance to all staff as a gesture of goodwill.”

NiMet revealed it had obtained approval for an upward review of its internally generated revenue (IGR) share from NAMA, NCAA, and FAAN, to bolster staff welfare initiatives, therefore, reaffirmed its preference for dialogue over confrontation,

“NiMet’s management reiterated its high regard for its workforce and stressed its commitment to upholding a harmonious working environment.

“We are always open to dialogue,” the statement read, urging the unions to return to the table for further talks.

“The unfolding situation remains critical, as the unions have not yet officially withdrawn their threat to resume industrial action. Stakeholders await the unions’ next move as negotiations continue,” Sani said.