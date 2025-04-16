Ikoyi Ladies Golf Club Honours Senior Members

Sunday Ehigiator

The Ikoyi Ladies Golf Club, a sub-sect of the Ikoyi Golf Club, over the weekend celebrated senior and life members of the club with a ‘Veteran Competition’ and medical checkups.

Speaking on the essence of the event and health benefits of golf, a life member of Ikoyi Club, the Iyalode of Remo land, who doubles as the Chairperson of the Event, Folashade Ogunbiyi, said: “Normally, it’s called a veteran competition, but we decided that we should name it seniors because veterans, for me, connote ex-service men and women, and seniors are just elderly people and we know that there are so many of them.”

“I will be 80 by next year, we have other members who are in their 80’s and 90’s as still members of the club, and our aim for this event is to celebrate them. We want to let them know that we appreciate their getting out of bed in the morning or anytime during the day to come and enjoy themselves on the course.”

“And you know the benefits of playing golf, particularly for the seniors, are great. It gives them strength and improves their health.”

“Walking sometimes for four hours on the course improves their fitness and well-being. And if you play sometimes in the morning and afternoon under the sun, you get natural vitamin D, and you also network with friends and business associates. So golf is a fun game, a mentally challenging game as well, so it helps a lot.

“For this event, we also decided to include a medical checkup. Barring any physical accident, especially at our age, we must check all our vitals before going on the course. We check the blood pressure and all; we have doctors here to do all of that to make sure we are healthy enough to go on the course.”

“So it’s precautionary. If your blood level is too high, you won’t be allowed to go on the course. Because we have to make sure that you are healthy enough to be on the course. And not just that, if you play for a while and you feel you cannot continue, you will call for help, and the medical team will set in.”

Also speaking, another life member, Dr Gabriel Abolade Soyoye, said: “I am a golfer, and I love this game. I have been playing golf for over 40 years. Golf is a very relaxing game. It keeps me organised.

“When one is under pressure and you play golf, it relaxes you. The environment itself is first class because golfers generally are decent ladies and gentlemen. So you are in good company all the time.”

“Also, know that your system, your body, tends to respond to golf. It stretches you and helps with all the minor aches and pains. It relieves you of things that link high blood pressure and minor hypertension. It is a game I will recommend, and I wish I had started golf much earlier, but I started 40 years ago anyway, and I am enjoying it.”

Also speaking, a senior member, Mrs Tessy Opalefe, noted: “I enjoy playing golf because it works on every part