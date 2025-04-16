House Committee Summons Rivers Sole Administrator

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja.

The House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on Rivers State Oversight has summoned the sole administrator of the state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), for an interactive session.

The spokesperson of the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi, in a statement issued Wednesday, said the meeting, which followed the formal inauguration of the Committee by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, on Tuesday, provided a platform for members to deliberate on preliminary reports and developments emerging from Rivers State since the sole administrator assumed office.

He noted: “Pursuant to its constitutional mandate to exercise full legislative oversight in accordance with Section 11(4) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the committee resolved, among other matters, to invite Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, to appear before it for a comprehensive interactive session.

“This engagement is necessary to ascertain the true state of affairs in Rivers State and ensure that the House remains properly guided in the discharge of its oversight responsibilities in the public interest.”

The sole administrator is expected to appear before the committee on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 4:00 pm, at National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Rotimi added that a formal letter of invitation has been sent and acknowledged accordingly.

He said the committee reiterates its commitment to fulfilling its duties with diligence, transparency, and strict adherence to the Constitution.