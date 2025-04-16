Heirs Insurance Trains Informal Workers on Financial Literacy 

Heirs Insurance Group, in partnership with payment services provider, Mobikash, hosted a seminar to promote financial and insurance literacy among 150 members of Nigeria’s informal sector in Abuja.

The group said this was in line with its mission to make insurance accessible to all Nigerians.

With the theme: “Insuring Nigeria’s Informal Sector for the Better,” the event convened representatives from the Keke Riders Association, Market Women Association, Hotel Owners Association, Taxi Drivers Association, and Okada Riders Association.

Heirs Insurance facilitated an engaging training and orientation, equipping participants with practical knowledge and tailored insurance solutions to meet their everyday needs. The interactive session provided hands-on learning opportunities, ensuring that participants gained a deeper understanding of how insurance can serve as a financial safety net, especially in times of economic uncertainty.

By training and educating their peers, the Heirs Insurance believe that participants would serve as financial literacy champions, helping to extend the benefits of insurance awareness and financial security to a wider network of informal workers.