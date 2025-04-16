FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays for Easter Celebration

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has declared Friday, 18th and Monday, 21st April 2025 as public holidays to mark this year’s Easter Celebration.

The Easter festival comes after the 40 days fasting (Lent), with a holy weekend starting with Good Friday, Sunday (the day of Resurrection of Christ) and Easter Monday, all showcasing the virtues of sacrifice and resurrection.

Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while making the holidays declaration yesterday, on behalf of the federal government, extended heartfelt congratulations to Christians across the country on the joyous occasion.

He emphasised the importance of the holidays to Christians, which embody the virtues of the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ, having to die for the redemption of man.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the minister also called on Nigerians to use the holiday period to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the nation.

He reassured citizens of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to foster national growth and development.

He encouraged Nigerians to extend love and goodwill to their neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity, wishing

all Christians a blissful Easter celebration, while extending warm holiday greetings to all Nigerians.