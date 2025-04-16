Entrepreneurs: FCMB’s Training Programme Transforming Our Business

Kayode Tokede

Dozens of entrepreneurs across Nigeria’s southwest are crediting First City Monument Bank (FCMB)’s recent business training programme has helped them improve on how they run their businesses and pursue growth.

It is the Business Empowerment, Sustainability and Training (BEST) Masterclass organised by FCMB, which concluded its latest phase last month, delivering practical training to participants in Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Kwara States.

From 12 to 21 March 2025, the initiative focused on financial management, digital marketing, business planning, and sustainable growth practices. Some participants also received free business registration through the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), supported by the bank.

For many, the training proved more useful than expected. Jide Olaniyi, a small business owner from Kwara State, said he was initially unsure what to expect.

“But I left with a deeper understanding of how to structure my business and apply digital tools. I’m already seeing the difference in how I operate,” he said.

In Ogun State, Patricia Simisola said she gained new business skills and benefited from the free business registration support.

“That was a real bonus. It gave me the push I needed to formalise my business,” she added.

Participants also spoke about the value of engaging with other entrepreneurs. Dolapo Olayiwola, who attended the Oyo State session, said the experience gave her a new perspective.

“It changed how I approach decision-making in my business,” she said.

“I now have a clearer idea of how to grow without losing focus.”

FCMB’s Divisional Head of Business Banking, George Ogbonnaya said the programme aligns with the bank’s commitment to inclusive growth. “Our goal is not just to support entrepreneurs financially but to help them build sustainable, scalable businesses,” he said.