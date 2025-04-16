Bauchi Commissioner Tasks Principals on Excellence-driven Education 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Dr Lawal Mohammed, has called on all the 222 senior secondary school principals in the state to support the government’s drive to build excellence-driven education systems.

He stated this recently in Bauchi at the maiden terminal meeting with the principals and management of the ministry.

The commissioner also urged them to work closely with their teachers to build an inclusive and innovative education system that would prepare students for the realities of the modern world.

According to him, for the government to achieve this feat, the principals must focus on improving infrastructure and resources, supporting teachers and school leaders through system strengthening, and enhancing student outcomes through character, creativity, and critical thinking.

“We will work to ensure that our schools are equipped with the necessary tools, technology, and environments that promote effective teaching and learning,” said Mohammed. “You, our principals and teachers, deserve not only recognition but also the training, motivation, and support that enable you to thrive in your roles.”

He added, “Our success will be measured by the success of our students. We must nurture not only academic excellence but also character, creativity, and critical thinking.”

While warning the principals against laxity and other forms of abuse of office, the commissioner emphasised the need for collaboration and innovative approaches among the school managers for better educational delivery.

“I urge us all to embrace innovation, to be open to change, and to always put the best interests of our students first,” stated the education commissioner. “Let us lead by example. Let us build schools where discipline, dedication, and dignity reign.”

In their separate remarks, the ministry’s directors advised the principals to delegate responsibilities to assigned officers, process examination results before holidays, and ensure safe and clean environments.

The special advisers to Gov. Bala Mohammed on Education and Technical, Science and Vocational Education, Alhaji Adamu Zakari and Prof Madugu Yalams, urged parents to take responsibility for their children’s education.

They harped on the need to give more preference to technical and vocational education.

Responding on behalf of the principals, Mr. Rabiu Shehu, the state President of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), called for the domestication of the new teachers’ years of service, condition of service and recruitment of more teachers for optimum service delivery.

The commissioner also distributed teaching and learning aids provided under the Accelerated Senior Secondary Education Programme (ASSEP) to some selected schools across the state.