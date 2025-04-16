A BLUEPRINT FOR NIGERIA

Kaduna State launches the nation’s first special agro-industrial processing zone, writes Adamu Muhammed

In a historic leap for agricultural transformation and economic revitalization in Nigeria, Kaduna State, under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, has officially launched the nation’s first Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ).

The laudable project supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB), has indeed set the tone for a new era of inclusive development, food security, and regional stability.

At the heart of this transformational project lies not just infrastructure, but visionary leadership, decisive investment, and a commitment to changing the narrative of Northern Nigeria through agriculture.

Historically, the SAPZ model is not a new concept globally, but Kaduna’s move makes it the first subnational entity in Nigeria to implement it. These zones are designed to cluster agro-processing activities around areas of high agricultural potential, enabling seamless integration between production, processing, and markets. The model encourages public-private partnerships, infrastructure development, and direct investment in rural economies.

The importance of this initiative was highlighted by AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, during his recent visit to Kaduna. In his words, “You are the first state to launch the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone in Nigeria. This is a great day for us all.”

Dr. Adesina, a globally respected development economist and former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture, heaped praises on Governor Uba Sani, describing him as “a model leader—a listener, a unifier, and above all, a doer.”

His words were not just ceremonial. Under Governor Sani’s administration, Kaduna State’s agricultural budget has surged from a modest ₦1.4 billion in 2023 to a staggering ₦74 billion in the current fiscal year. This dramatic increase marks more than just a budget line—it signals political will and long-term strategic thinking.

“You didn’t just put your money where your mouth is—you put your money where your mind and your body are,” Dr. Adesina said to the applause from stakeholders present at the launch event.

By allocating over 10% of its budget to agriculture, Kaduna has become the first Nigerian state to meet the 2014 Malabo Declaration target, a commitment by African Union member states to boost agricultural financing for inclusive growth.

While the SAPZ is rooted in agro-industrial development, its scope goes far beyond just farming. Dr. Adesina emphasized that the AfDB’s support extends to education, primary healthcare, digital infrastructure, and sanitation—elements critical for creating a thriving rural economy.

One standout proposal is the integration of school feeding programs with local agro-processing zones. This model not only ensures nutrition for students but creates a direct market for local farmers, closing the loop between production and consumption in a sustainable way.

In addition, the AfDB has pledged further support to enhance health insurance, maternal and child health care, and clean water supply across Kaduna State. “We’re proud to partner with a government that listens, that leads with compassion, and that is open to all,” Adesina stated.

The significance of Kaduna’s SAPZ lies in its potential ripple effect across the country. Agriculture accounts for about 42% of Kaduna’s GDP and nearly 60% of employment, making it a cornerstone of the state’s economy. But these numbers also reflect a broader trend in Northern Nigeria, where rural livelihoods are deeply entrenched in agricultural activity.

Unfortunately, this potential has often been stifled by insecurity, inadequate infrastructure, and lack of market access. Governor Sani argues that agriculture is not just an economic sector—it is a strategic tool for addressing poverty and insecurity.

“In Kaduna, agriculture is at the heart of our economy,” he said. “This is why we believe insecurity has hindered much of the development we could have achieved through agriculture.”

With the SAPZ, Kaduna aims to reverse that narrative—creating jobs, improving food systems, and reducing the economic incentives that often fuel conflict and migration.

Governor Sani did not hesitate to credit Dr. Adesina for laying the foundation of modern agricultural reform in Nigeria. As Minister of Agriculture, Adesina introduced the revolutionary e-wallet system, which provided millions of smallholder farmers with subsidized inputs through mobile technology.

“The initiative aimed not only to transform agriculture but could have also addressed the problem of financial exclusion we are facing today,” Governor Sani remarked. “It could have provided access to financial credit for our smallholder farmers and contributed to addressing insecurity in Northern Nigeria.”

Over 15 million smallholder farmers benefited from the scheme, a figure that remains a testament to how targeted interventions can empower rural economies.

The launch of the SAPZ in Kaduna is not an endpoint, but a beginning of a broader development journey. The success of this initiative will depend on continuous investment, robust partnerships, and community engagement. With the AfDB, international donors, private sector players, and local cooperatives aligning under one vision, the future looks promising.

Governor Sani has also called on other Nigerian states to follow Kaduna’s example by prioritizing agriculture in their budgets and adopting inclusive, innovation-driven strategies.

“This is not just about Kaduna,” he said. “It is about creating a blueprint for the rest of Nigeria—and indeed, Africa—to follow.”

Kaduna’s SAPZ is more than a development project—it is a symbol of what can be achieved when leadership, vision, and commitment align. As Nigeria and the wider continent continue to grapple with food insecurity, unemployment, and rural poverty, the Kaduna example stands tall as a beacon of hope and progress.

In the words of Dr. Adesina, “Kaduna’s leadership reflects not just a vision for food security, but a road map for economic prosperity and inclusive development.”

If the rest of Nigeria takes note, the agro-industrial revolution might just be around the corner.

Muhammed writes from Kaduna