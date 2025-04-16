127 Nigerians Die of Lassa Fever in First Quarter 2025, Says NCDC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that a total of 127 persons died from Lassa Fever disease out of 674 confirmed cases within the first quarter of this year.

According to the weekly update report on Lassa fever epidemiology by NCDC, 18 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 93 local government areas in 2025.

For instance, a summary of the current week (14) and cumulative epidemic report of week 14, 2025 indicated a significant reduction in Lassa Fever infection in comparison with the previous year (2024).

The report showed a marked reduction in the number of fatalities recorded this year from that of 2024, from 151 deaths to 127.

Also, the number of confirmed cases of Lassa Fever dropped from 817 in the week 14 of 2024 to 674 confirmed cases within the same period in 2025.

The Centre said that in week 14, the number of new confirmed cases increased from 14 in week 13, of 2025 to 15.

These cases were reported in Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, Ebonyi, and Gombe States

The report showed that, “cumulatively in week 14, 2025, 127 deaths have been reported with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 18.8 percent which is higher than the CFR for the same period in 2024 (18.5 percent).

It also said: “In total for 2025, 18 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 93 Local Government Areas (Figures 2 and 3). Seventy-one (71 percent) of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from these three states (Ondo, Bauchi and Edo) while 28 percent were reported from 15 states with confirmed Lassa fever cases. Of the 71 percent confirmed cases, Ondo reported 30%, Bauchi 25 percent, and Edo 16 percent “.

NCDC noted that the predominant age group affected is 21-30 years (Range: 1 to 94 years, Median Age: 30 years).

It explained that the male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.8, while the number of suspected cases decreased compared to that reported for the same period in 2024.

NCDC said that no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 14.