Stanbic IBTC Pensions Wins UBA Pensions’ Sports Tournament

Stanbic IBTC Pensions at the weekend emerged the overall champions of the 11th edition of the annual UBA Pensions Sports Tournament held in Lagos.

The event which was hosted at the Upbeat Recreational Centre in Lekki, brought together professionals and stakeholders from Nigeria’s pension industry for a day of networking, fitness, and friendly competition with over a thousand attendees on parade.

A total of 72 medals were awarded at the tournament, which saw Stanbic IBTC clinch the first position, while Leadway Pensure and Citizens Pensions finished in second and third place, showcasing elite competition among industry peers.

About 16 Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) competed in this year’s edition, including Leadway Pensure, FCMB Pension, Cardinal Stone Pensure, Tangerine APT Pension, Accessarm Pension, Fidelity Pension, Premium Pension, Veritas Glansvill Pension, Heirs Life, Trust Fund Pension, Custodian Pension, Crusader Sterling Pension, OAK Pension, NPF Pension Limited, UBA Pension and Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited.

The tournament featured activities such as the egg-and-spoon sack race, along with wall climbing and a 5-a-side football match which was won by PAL Pensions. Other activities included a team march-past and board games.

The Managing Director, UBA Pensions, Blessing Ogwu, who addressed participants at the event, described the tournament as a celebration of athleticism and a testament of the company’s commitment to the wellbeing of its stakeholders.

“We understand the value of wellbeing, not just financial, but physical and mental,” she said. “This tournament is our way of encouraging balance, and we are proud to bring our industry together in such a unique and impactful way.”

The Executive Director, Operations & IT, UBA Pensions, Daniel Wajuihian, who emphasized the company’s broader mission in fostering innovation and community, highlighted the importance of bringing a human face to the organization’s work through sports and athleticism,” Wajuihian said.

“Sports and athleticism have a unique way of humanizing our work, they unite people, drive passion, and reflect the values we stand for as an organization. While building efficient pension solutions, we’re also building community, trust, and long-term value.”

The UBA Pensions Sports Tournament continues to serve as a key platform for professionals in Nigeria’s pension industry to engage in healthy competition.