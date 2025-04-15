SMEs, Vendors Commend State Govt Over Lagos Tourism Trade Fair Success

•Say 2025 edition records surpassed last year’s N1.3bn generated income

As the three-day Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair ended on Sunday, the Lagos State Government has been commended for supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs to showcase their brand visibility to the global market.

The commendation was made by the Convener of the Naija Brand Chick (NBC), Mrs. Nelly Agbogu, who praised financial and corporate institutions, entrepreneurs, vendors and other participants at the trade fair held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to a statement at the end of the three-day trade fair, which commenced on Friday, April 11, and ended on Sunday, April 13, Agbogu said her partnership with the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture increased the success stories of the commercial activities.

Agbogu, who was visibly elated, boasted that this year’s Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair edition has surpassed the last fair, which generated over N1.3 billion in income, noting that many entrepreneurs in this year’s edition came from other states to participate.

She said: “This year’s Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair has been an amazing experience; business owners are happy, and I am also happy we have broken the last edition’s record of revenue generation.

“I can say categorically I have been to many states in the country, but none comes close to the support we got from the Lagos State government. It is really huge, and I am grateful. “I appreciate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Special Adviser on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Idris Aregbe, for throwing their weight behind the Naija Brand Chick Trade Fair. I do not take the support for granted.

“We are hopeful of a more successful outing in the next edition, which will take place on Lagos Mainland.”

Speaking on the success of the trade fair, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Idris Aregbe, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of over 100,000 participants for the three days, as vendors made massive sales.

Aregbe, thanked Sanwo-Olu for the initiative of infusing entertainment into commerce, as the creative economy also boosted sales generation for participating brands.

He said: “This is what Lagos is all about – putting smiles on the faces of small and medium-scale entrepreneurs by supporting them – and I want to specifically thank our Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for believing in this initiative. The Lagos State Government was actively involved in ensuring the trade fair where people from different parts of the world shop right, shop smart, and save costs.

“The entertainment aspect is not all about dancing alone but using entertainment to drive commerce. Lagos has the huge market, and it took the advantage to show SMEs to the global map. I am indeed happy about the success of the trade fair.”

Also speaking, the Divisional Head for Retail and SMEs of Wema Bank, Ayodele Olojede, said the three-day trade fair has opened and unlocked further opportunities for SMEs in Lagos State.

She added: “SMEs represent a critical component of those who contribute to the GDP of this country. The more we do this, the more we are able to create avenues for them to be able to sell, and ultimately the government wins.

“The Lagos State Government, which is supporting this programme, would be the first beneficiary in the form of SMEs being economic contributors to Lagos State and, of course, Nigeria as a whole. So, we are very excited at everybody recognising and acknowledging what SMEs represent in this country, and we are all here to facilitate their growth, particularly in Lagos State.”

Speaking during the fair, many vendors commended Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State Government for giving them opportunities to sell their products, noting that what they sold within three days during the trade fair is usually what they sold in weeks and months in their shops and offices.