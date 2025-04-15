PDP Govs Rule Out Merger with Other Parties, Reveal National Convention Dates

•Makinde: 2027 is between APC and Nigerians

Chuks Okocha and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF), yesterday, firmly ruled out any involvement in the ongoing nationwide merger speculations, stating that the party wouldnot participate in any coalition or merger talks.

This was disclosed in a communiqué issued after the Forum’s meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The meeting, chaired by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, brought together PDP governors from across the country to deliberate on critical issues affecting the party and the nation.

Present at the meeting apart from Mohammed were Peter Mbah (Enugu), Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Dauda Lawal(Zamfara), the host, Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Douye Diri (Bayelsa).

Governors Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) were represented by their deputies while the suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, was absent at the meeting.

The communique read: “Noting the nationwide speculations about possible merger of political parties, groups and/or associations, the Forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger.

“However, the PDP as a major opposition party welcomes any party, persons or groups that are willing to join it with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027.

“The Forum reiterates its position taken in Asaba on the issue of the National Secretary of the party, but in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment, Forum resolved to recommend that the Deputy National Secretary acts as National Secretary, pending the nomination and ratification of a Substantive Secretary from the South East Zone and NEC respectively at its next meeting.

“The Forum reasserts our collective determination to avert a rape of our constitutional democracy hence the decision of approaching the Supreme Court to give a clear cut verdict on the interpretation of the provisions of the law on the declaration of State of Emergency in any state.

“The Forum restates its solidarity with His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on the ordeal into which his state and people are being plunged by the declaration of a state of emergency. And we reiterate our commitment to stand with him till the end.

“The Forum finds alarming the worsening security situation in the country, as evidenced in parts of the country especially Borno, Plateau, Katsina and Edo States.

“The Forum calls for review and reordering of priorities and strategies including adopting a bottom up template that guarantees the sub-nationals to constitute an effective line of defence against security breaches.

“While raising the concerns above, we condemn the recent attacks in Plateau State, and commiserate with the government and people of the state especially those who lost their lives and properties during this unfortunate mishap.

“The Forum resolves that working in conjunction with the National Working Committee (NWC) and other relevant organs of the party, to hold a NEC Meeting on the 27th of May, 2025; constitute a Zoning Committee that will address all issues relating to zoning of party offices and hold an early convention in August 2025, precisely on the 28th, 29th and 30th in the ancient city of Kano.

“The Forum equally recommends the constitution of the Zoning and National Convention Committees for ratification by the NWC and NEC as follows;

“Zoning Committee: Gov. Douye Diri -Chairman; Gov. Dauda Lawal – Vice Chairman and Gov. Caleb Mutfwang – Secretary, while the National Convention Committee has Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri as Chairman; Gov. Ademola Adeleke as Vice Chairman and Gov. Peter Mbah as Secretary.

“The Forum expressed its gratitude to the host Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, the government and good people of Oyo state for their hospitality.”

In the meantime, the Forum at a dinner hosted for the governors, on Sunday night, vowed to unseat the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government at the federal level, stating that Nigerians have seen the capacity of the party to deliver good governance.

Makinde, while delivering his welcome address, expressed confidence that the PDP had the ability to resolve its internal issues, assuring them that the party would form the next government at the federal level in 2027.

He commended the commitment of the PDP governors, noting that their presence showcased their dedication and love for the party.

Makinde emphasised that the 2027 contest would be between the APC and the people of Nigeria.

“The PDP is going to be where we want it to be. This is the party that will form the next government in the country. I have said it before -2027 is between the APC and the people of Nigeria,” Makinde said.

In his remarks, Mohammed stated that with good governance the PDP governors were providing across the states, the party was set to form the next government at the federal level.

Lauding Makinde and fellow PDP governors for their notable achievements in their respective states, Mohammed expressed confidence that PDP was dedicated to providing a platform that would propel Nigeria to an unparalleled success.

“We are working hard to ensure that we leave the society better where we have found it and that is why we are making a difference. By 2027 by the grace of God, we shall take over the reign of leadership in this country, because Nigerians have learnt and they know what is all about.

“The Governor of Oyo State has said it. You can see what the young man is doing in this party of Nigeria, the infrastructure delivery, the human development and so on. If you go to Adamawa State, you see the infrastructure that is being provided and you will be amazed. Taraba State has already changed the landscape.

“Zamfara State was a no-go area in terms of security, but people are now happy because the governor is working. The same thing is happening in Osun State, my brother is not just dancing but dancing with wisdom and knowledge.

“If you go to Plateau, you will see that the trajectory has changed for the better, because we are working. Our peer review mechanism is working. We are competing to excel. All our governors are working very hard.

“In Bauchi State, we are working to meet people’s expectations in infrastructure, education services and so on. If you go to Enugu State, definitely it is a different story because it is an island of works, services, ingenuity and so on.

“The same thing is happening in Akwa Ibom, the man of God is working hard. These are the manifestations that determine good governance. We are not doing to be praised but to set the tone for good governance.”