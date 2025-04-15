NPFL Banish Nasarawa Utd to Gombe, Fined N6m for Fans Restiveness

Nasarawa United have been hit with an exile from their Lafia Township Stadium home ground and imposed a fine of N6million for repeated offences of inadequate security and fans restiveness.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) imposed the sanctions in a swift reaction to the confirmed reports of assault on a Plateau United player, Vincent Temitope, and attempt to harass match officials at the end of the Matchday 33 fixture against Plateau United on Sunday.

In a four count charge, Nasarawa United were cited for breaches of Rules B13.52, B13.22, C9 and C11.

For failure to provide adequate security, the NPFL fined the club N1million, another N1million for failure to ensure proper conduct of their supporters in violation of Rule C9 and N1million for medical expenses for Vincent Temitope who was assaulted in breach of Rule C11.

The club is to pay N3m for repeated breaches of the NPFL Frameworks and Rules with the additional punishment of having their home fixtures away from Lafia at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe.

The Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi, who signed the letter to the club, reiterated that the sanctions were imposed to lay emphasis on the league’s zero tolerance for misconduct.

