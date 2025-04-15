Nigeria, UNDP Deepen Commitment to Strengthening Democracy in West Africa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Nigeria have reaffirmed their joint commitment to advancing democratic governance across West Africa through the Regional Partnership for Democracy (RPD) – a strategic initiative aimed at promoting inclusive, accountable, and resilient political systems across the sub-region.

During a high-level engagement held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, hosted the UNDP Resident Representative, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, for a progress review and strategic dialogue on the RPD initiative.

The engagement reaffirmed a strong, collective commitment to deepening democratic governance and institutional resilience across West Africa.

It underscored the importance of strengthening the rule of law, safeguarding the independence and effectiveness of core democratic institutions, including the executive, legislature, judiciary, and electoral bodies, and expanding civic space to foster inclusive and participatory governance.

This creates an opportunity for regional cooperation for consolidating democratic progress, promoting peace and stability, and fulfilling citizens’ aspirations for a transparent, accountable, and responsive leadership.

Tuggar emphasized Nigeria’s unique leadership role within the African Union (AU) in driving regional approaches to governance reform.

He highlighted the ministry’s resolve to work closely with UNDP and other key actors to align national strategies with regional frameworks to foster more transparent, inclusive, and sustainable democratic outcomes.

The Regional Partnership for Democracy (RPD) seeks to provide a platform for African-led and context-specific solutions to democratic challenges.

It brings together governments, civil society, academia, media, and development partners to design and implement innovative reforms rooted in African values and democratic principles.

UNDP reiterated its support for the RPD through the provision of technical assistance, institutional capacity strengthening, research-informed policy development, and monitoring and evaluation.

Ms. Attafuah reaffirmed UNDP’s dedication to working in partnership with the Nigerian government to scale the impact of the initiative across West Africa.

The programme will be piloted across West Africa, with Nigeria not only providing political leadership but also playing a central operational role in shaping the design, implementation, and knowledge-sharing processes.

This renewed partnership represents a significant step forward in the implementation phase of the RPD and reflects Nigeria’s sustained commitment to promoting democratic resilience, rule of law, and inclusive governance across the West African sub-region.